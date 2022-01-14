Jenelle Evans, a teen mother, chugs a beer and flaunts her curves in a lace outfit in a new TikTok video, prompting trolls to say, “She let herself go.”

Jenelle Evans of TEEN Mom drank beer while wearing black lingerie in a new video to respond to a troll who said “she let herself go.”

The 30-year-old has been vocal about her quest for “body confidence,” and she frequently flaunts her curves in sports bras and bikinis on social media.

“She let herself go lmao,” one troll said after watching one of Jenelle’s recent TikToks.

When the ex-Teen Mom saw the rude note, she made a reaction video in which she drank beer while flaunting her cuves in a lacy ensemble.

Jenelle started the video by leaning in close to the camera and mouthing the lyrics to the backing track, which asked, “Are you new here?”

She then took a step back and displayed her full, curve-hugging ensemble of tight blue jeans, black lace lingerie, a bright red blazer, and a black hat.

She leaned back and chugged a bottle of beer, going all out to prove that the rude remark had no effect on her.

“My dude… Does it look like I care?” Jenelle wrote in the caption, clapping back at the troll.

Fans also defended the reality star in the comments.

“No… she’s a genuine woman.”

One user wrote, “I’m not trying to be like everyone else.”

“It’s called living and being happy,” another told Jenelle.

Do you boo, you’re looking amazing.”

“No, she just stopped caring what other people thought and started doing what makes her happy,” a third fan wrote.

It’s fantastic.”

Jenelle admitted she couldn’t stop herself from posting multiple TikToks in her outfit, and she has done so several times in the last week.

In each clip, she wore her black fedora hat, plunging top, and the rest of her outfit.

Her long, wavy dark hair was curled and fell past her cleavage, which was teased by her V-necked lingerie bodysuit.

Recently, the mother of three joked that she had gotten lip fillers for herself.

She first pointed the camera at her husband David Eason as he drove the car.

While they were driving, a country song was playing in the background.

The actress shared a second Story in which she appeared to have huge lips.

“Got some lip fillers today,” she wrote in the caption of her photo.

Jenelle sipped her McDonald’s iced coffee with her new-look lips.

Jenelle continued her joke by informing her followers: “Y’all I’m JUST KIDDING.”

“It was a filter,” she added.

