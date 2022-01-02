Jenelle Evans, a teen mother, claims she has lost her’spark’ and’motivation’ as she fights a ‘painful’ tumor on her neck and spine.

Jenelle Evans, a teen mother, says she’s lost her’spark’ and’motivation’ as she fights a ‘painful’ tumor on her neck and spine.

Jenelle Evans, a teen mom, said the two tumors she revealed in her spine took away her “spark” and “motivation.”

Doctors “recently found” a tumor in her neck, which “hurts pretty bad,” according to the 30-year-old.

Jenelle shared another sad health update in a TikTok video on Saturday, responding to a commenter who said they were a “huge fan.”

Jenelle said in a front-facing video while laying down on a bed, “Hey, thanks for the support.”

“Recently, I’ve just been taking it easy.

“Right now, I’m putting my health first, so if it appears that I’ve lost my spark or motivation, it’s because I have.”

“I was recently diagnosed with two tumors in my spine, as you know.”

“They also discovered I have a tumor in my neck, which hurts a lot…

I’ve been in a lot of pain recently, and my neck is really bothering me.”

The former Teen Mom 2 star said she has an “update” with her neurosurgeon next week, after previously disclosing her struggles with a spinal disorder.

Jenelle has syringomyelia, a condition that causes fluid-filled cysts (syrinxes) to form within the spinal cord.

Headaches, pain, loss of reflexes, and muscle weakness are among the symptoms.

They can result in paralysis in some cases.

In a somber Instagram Story in December, she revealed that she had “found a few tumors in my spine” and requested “(hashtag)PrayersPlease.”

She also uploaded a gloomy TikTok earlier that month, screaming along to an emo song and lip-syncing the lyrics: “I don’t need drugs because I’m already high enough.”

“When you already have a growing cyst in your spine… and the doctors ‘can’t help you,” she wrote over the video, apparently quoting her doctors.

‘Go to the emergency room if you become paralyzed.’

In March, the actress revealed her condition on Instagram Stories, saying she was “shocked,” and later elaborated in a YouTube vlog titled “My Neck, My Back.”

The mother of three claimed she was suffering from daily headaches and her neck was “cracking 10 times a day.”

Jenelle’s recent video, as well as the additional TikTok videos she posted on Saturday about her back pain, received a lot of positive feedback from her fans.

“People attempting to be TikTok doctors…..I hope you get better sweetie….sending prayers and positivity your way,” one wrote.

Other users did raise concerns about her health.

“Are these tumors distinct from cysts?” you might wonder.

Jenelle answered that question in a different way…

