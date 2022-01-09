Jenelle Evans admits that she was misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder and that she was “never as bad as viewers made her out to be.”

Jenelle Evans, a teen mom, admits she was misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder and was “never as bad as viewers made her out to be.”

Jenelle Evans, who starred on TEEN Mom, has admitted she was misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder and “just has anxiety” before slamming fans.

After one user re-watched the Teen Mom back-catalogue and commented on her behavior, the MTV star, 30, took to social media.

“After watching [Teen Mom] again, you seemed like a pretty normal teenager,” a fan observed of Jenelle.

“Even more so after having a baby with bipolar and crazy hormones?”

“Shhhhh is required.”

Jenelle quickly responded, “Yeah, I was misdiagnosed and just have anxiety, but yes, I was definitely way more high strung and defensive back then!”

“Most adults live with anxiety, and the fact that Jenelle is using this to “connect to her fans” feels like yet another last ditch effort to stay relevant,” one Reddit user wrote.

“It just doesn’t feel right.”

Her situation appears to be desperate.

“She’s not trying to raise awareness; she’s looking for sympathy and attention.”

Despite this, the TikTok-obsessed star was back to her sassy best when she responded to a troll with a lip-syncing video.

“Just stop!” one MTV fan pleaded.

“Focus on your children!! Step away from the spotlight… be a good person.”

Jenelle used the opportunity to retaliate while also glamming up, wearing a black vest top and opting for a dramatic look with black winged eyeliner.

She mimed to a song with the blunt lyrics: “Can we just be honest? I was never as bad as you made me out to be.”

“All you needed was for me to be bad so you could justify your treatment of me.”

Fans reacted in droves as expected, with one ranting on Reddit: “‘I was never as bad as you made me out to be’…That’s true.

You had it a lot worse.

“MTV gave you the best edit you could have wished for, and it covered up a lot of the s**t you did.”

“Like lady, u got back with the person who murdered ur dog,” said another, referring to her partner David Eason’s slaying of the family pet.

“Ummm WTF!! Jenelle was horrible and no one expected her to be bad, and she was bad,” a third person wrote.

“I’m sure there was a lot more bad behavior that went unnoticed.”

“Jenelle is always acting like a victim…

