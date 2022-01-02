Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s Mukbang has been panned by Teen Mom fans, who say it’s ‘appalling’ and that they’ve gotten’secondhand food poisoning.’

Jenelle Evans and David Eason, alums of TEEN Mom, have been chastised for their cooking skills after sharing a new mukbang video.

The reality stars were fired after they posted a video of themselves cooking and eating a large amount of food inside her unfinished shed, which was labeled “appalling” by fans.

Instead of mukbang, one fan joked that it was “yuckbang.”

“Can you get second hand food poisoning?” wondered another after watching the video.

“Because I have a feeling she gave us food poisoning from someone else.”

“Why does her food always look like vomit on a plate?” a third person inquired.

Jenelle and her husband have been chastised for their cooking abilities, or lack thereof, as the previous comment implied.

David shared a video of himself making “hoshdogs” for his family for breakfast last month.

With the caption: “Homemade hoshdogs, much better than store bought kind @jenellelevans,” he showed the meat dish being prepared on skewers over a skillet.

A screenshot of the video was posted on Reddit, where critics weighed in on the meal choice.

David’s breakfast dish appeared to be “disgusting,” according to his fans.

One fan stated that they “wouldn’t eat ANYTHING” Jenelle and David prepared.

“These people eat entirely too much meat,” wrote another commenter, referring to the couple’s eating habits.

“I’ve never seen them cook or include a goddamn vegetable in their food.”

Jenelle had previously faced criticism for her tomato soup, which fans claimed looked more like “pee” than soup.

Fans reacted angrily after the former MTV star shared a photo of her soup on her Instagram Story, prompting a flurry of comments.

“She could write a book called ‘Gross recipes nobody asked for,” one fan suggested.

“It looks like something I’d send back,” someone else said.

Despite the fact that the family was frequently chastised for eating “unhealthy” family dinners, David made cream cheese-stuffed pork roast wrapped in bacon at the end of the year.

Pork, asparagus, tomato, bell pepper, apple, jalapeo, and onion were among the ingredients he lined up in his video.

Ground sausage, smoked hog jaws, cream cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, and garlic paste were some of the more unusual ingredients.

David prepared the vegetables and grilled them for eight hours.

“This was off the hook! Jenelle loved it!” he exclaimed, proud of the final product.

