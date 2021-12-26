Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason are celebrating Christmas after he was chastised for posting her ‘nude’ photo on social media.

Jenelle Evans, a teen mom, drank beer with her husband David Eason on Christmas after he was chastised by fans for posting a “nude” photo of her while she was struggling with body image issues.

Jenelle, 30, and David, 33, shared a romantic Instagram Story about their holiday celebrations.

The reality star couple appeared to be walking through the woods.

Two pint-sized beer mugs were in the hands of the MTV stars.

They were drinking in front of a blazing garbage can.

In the captionless post, she also tagged her husband.

When David and the former Teen Mom 2 star were on vacation in the US Virgin Islands in early December, he posted a steamy photo of them together.

The TV host appeared to be topless in the photo while showering.

In the background, the clear water of Saint Thomas, US Virgin Islands, appeared.

From the waist up, the picture was cropped.

“My favorite place in the world and my favorite person in my favorite picture,” David wrote in the caption.

Teen Mom fans were outraged that David had exposed the MTV mom’s body, especially since she had been dealing with body issues.

“This just says he misses free vacations and Jenelle’s old body,” one Teen Mom fan opined.

That says a lot about their current situation if that was his favorite.”

“If you don’t know Jenelle and David and their background, it’s a bomb a** picture,” another Teen Mom fan wrote.

But because it’s them, this appears to be a dig because she’s no longer that size.”

“David alternates between posting humiliating picturesvideos to posting a nude of her but back when she was’skinny,’ so she feels trapped,” a third Teen Mom fan explained.

“Knowing that her husband found 2(plus) years-old photos of her hot will simultaneously boost her ego and send her current body image into the dumpster will send her current body image into the dumpster.”

“She looks great,” a fourth person added, “but it is very concerning David believes he has the right to post such an intimate photo of Jenelle.”

“And people still want to fight with me and tell me he doesn’t post this stuff to degrade her or claim ownership,” one commenter continued.

“Does that suffice?”

Jenelle’s husband has previously been chastised by fans for something he did.

On TikTok, David’s cooking skills were mocked as he prepared his meat dish.

“Homemade hoshdogs, much better than the store-bought kind,” he wrote in the caption.

When a screenshot of his dish surfaced on Reddit, food critics deemed it…

