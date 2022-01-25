Jenelle Evans’ fans are stunned by how’mature’ her 12-year-old son Jace appears in new photos.

Jenelle and her now pre-teen son were first introduced to fans when she starred on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant over a decade ago.

Viewers are taken aback by the tween’s mature appearance in her social media photos twelve years later.

Jenelle posted an Instagram Story of her firstborn child, Jace, smiling at the camera while sitting in the backseat of the car.

The 12-year-old wore a light gray puffy jacket with a blonde cropped haircut and bangs.

“Since when is Jace this GROWN?! I feel ancient,” the original poster wrote on Reddit, referring to his older appearance.

“Jace is handsome… can’t believe he’s already big,” one person wrote.

“How is he so big already??? What!!?” said another.

Another close-up shot of her eldest child was shared by the reality star, this time taken by the middle schooler himself.

Jace pushed his long hair back from his face in the photo, allowing a full view of his eyes and soft smile.

Jenelle’s daughter Ensley celebrated her fifth birthday, and the shot was part of a series of photos from the family outing.

“Happy birthday! Omg Jace looks so much older! Love the hair!” one fan wrote.

While Jenelle frequently posts pictures of her three children on social media, Jace remains in the custody of his mother, Barbara.

Jenelle has two children: Ensley, who she shares with her husband David Eason, and Kaiser, who she shares with her ex Nathan Griffith.

Andrew Lewis, Jace’s father, has been absent from his son’s life for the most part.

Jenelle previously discussed her strained relationship with her mother, saying, “We only talk when it’s to pick up Jace and drop him off, I pick up and drop him off every other weekend.”

“Because of what’s going on, I’m more distant from my mother, and I want to keep the conversation about Jace going, but she tries to divert it to other topics.”

“And when I bring up Jace, she completely ignores me on the subject.”

So we’re at odds right now, and it’s not looking good.”

“That’s why we were going to court,” she concluded.

Jenelle gave her mother custody of her son in June 2010, and she sees him every other weekend.

In April of this year, The Sun

