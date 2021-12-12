Jenelle Evans has been chastised for having a “sink overflowing with dirty dishes” while on a “date night” with her husband David.

Jenelle Evans was chastised for having a’sink overflowing with dirty dishes’ while on a ‘date night’ with her husband David.

Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, were slammed for the “pathetic” state of their kitchen, with fans pointing out that their sink was clogged with dirty dishes.

In an Instagram Story with David, 33, the Teen Mom 2 alum, 29, may have inadvertently shared the background of her home.

“Date night at home with @easondavid88,” the mother of three captioned her Instagram Story, along with the hashtag “(hashtag)kidfree.”

Despite the fact that the boomerang showed David cooking chicken wings and carrots, Reddit users focused on other details, such as the filthy display in the background.

One user wrote, “This picture made me get up and deep clean my kitchen.”

Another sarcastically remarked, “She has to empty the dishwasher AND open the blinds every morning,” implying Jenelle’s joblessness.

“She isn’t able to devote that much time.”

Jenelle’s use of the hashtag “(hashtag)kidfree” was criticized by other fans.

“They’re literally always kid free… the kids are outside doing whatever the f*** they want to do,” one person wrote.

Jenelle is enamored with the negative attention she receives as a result of posting things like this; it’s pathetic.”

Jenelle’s alleged “date night” idea was dragged by a fourth user.

“I could be wrong, but isn’t it always date night when neither of you has a job or is responsible for your children?”

Jenelle and David were chastised earlier this month for failing to clean up their backyard, which was littered with “beer cans and trash,” according to critics.

In a TikTok video, the former MTV star can be seen attempting to prank their kids by scaring them one by one in their wooded yard.

The array of empty beer cans and trash was difficult to conceal when Jenelle gave followers a tour of the hunting tent they set up.

“Just some typical Eason classiness,” Reddit chimed in again, posting the video with the caption: ”

Leaving a mess of beer cans and garbage.”

“You could pick up the beer cans instead,” one user suggested, prompting Jenelle to respond, “It’s for decoration.”

“So Jenelle spent the afternoon hiding from her kids and drinking beer in a tent, trying to make this look like a fun family time,” one person wrote.

“It’s not unexpected.”

Jenelle chastised fans in a YouTube video in April for making comments about her drinking habits.

“Y’all, if you even knew,” she said after reading the headline of an article claiming she has a drinking problem.

I drank a lot of alcohol when I was younger.

“When I was younger, you could call me an alcoholic.”

After noticing that she was a heavy drinker…

