Jenelle Evans has been dubbed “trash” and “disgusting” by Teen Mom Amber Portwood after the star claimed the mother of two is “scared” of her.

Amber Portwood, a teen mom, called Jenelle Evans “trash” and “disgusting” after the fired actress claimed that the mother of two is “scared” of her.

Jenelle, 30, and Amber, 31, have been feuding since Jenelle’s TikTok video.

Jenelle responded to a fan who claimed she had stopped watching Teen Mom: Family Reunion because she did not “pop up” on the show.

“You know what the weird thing is,” she explained.

They are still interested in discussing me.”

Amber was not happy when she heard there was a “high probability that Jenelle is coming,” according to the short video, which featured footage from Famly Reunion.

Jenelle should be kept “away from me,” according to the Teen Mom OG star.

“I don’t get why Amber Portwood is still allowed in this franchise!” one fan commented in the comments section.

“But she’s scared of me,” the former Teen Mom 2 star replied, along with a laughing emoji.

“It’s hilarious!” another fan added. “Amber is still on the show with her episodes.”

“Also a machete,” Jenelle replied.

Jenelle was referring to Amber, who was charged in 2019 with attempting to break down a locked door with a machete.

During the alleged fight, Andrew and their son, James, are said to have hid in a room.

She received probation after being arrested for domestic violence.

Amber then went on an Instagram Live session, which has since been resurfaced on Reddit.

“I’m not going to say who they are,” she said.

They are well aware of who they are.

“Trash from the backwoods.”

It’s disgusting.

Weirdos,” says the narrator.

“I can say right now, I still have a job,” the MTV star said.

Jenelle was fired from the reality show in April of this year, and Amber was referring to that time.

David Eason, her 33-year-old husband, had shot and killed their family dog.

Ensley, their two-year-old daughter, was bitten in the face by the dog.

“I just wanted to say,” Amber continued.

Remove all the nonsense.”

“I don’t have any animosity toward anyone.”

“The small comments,” she said.

The little jabs are aimed at me.

Honey, please forgive me.

Grow up, sweetie, and tell me what you’re talking about.

“I said I didn’t want you and your crazy husband there, which is why my name is in your mouth.”

Jenelle, she claimed, was “on a level that I’m not even on.”

Amber then mocked Jenelle’s twerking at a gas station video from TikTok.

“I don’t know what the hell that was,” she exclaimed, laughing.

Aside from James, there’s Amber…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.