Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason is compared to ‘Chewbacca’ by Ashley Jones, who calls him a ‘hairy monster.’

Ashley Jones compares Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason to ‘Chewbacca.’

Ashley Jones of TEEN Mom 2 compared Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason to “Chewbacca” and called him a “hairy monster.”

After David criticized fellow Teen Mom Leah Messer, the 24-year-old called him out.

David, 33, shared an article with Leah, 29, and her boyfriend Jaylan Mobley on Facebook earlier this week.

The article, which was shared by Jenelle, suggested that Leah might be expecting her fourth child.

“She’s a loser,” wrote the MTV alum alongside the story.

On Instagram, the Teen Mom fan account @TeenMomShaeRoom_ posted a screenshot of David’s post with the caption: “Why is she a loser David?”

While many fans slammed Jenelle’s husband in the comments section, Ashley was quick to defend her friend.

“Not chewy, the chunky Chewbacca coming for my bishhh……,” the mother of one wrote.

“I like you because you always stand up for your friends,” one fan wrote.

One critic, however, accused Ashley of “body shaming” David, claiming she was heavier than Janelle’s husband.

“I weigh more than the hairy hairless monster himself… no ma’am,” the Teen Mom 2 star replied.

“An abject failure.”

This isn’t the first time David has been chastised on social media.

In December, the controversial TV personality was chastised for preparing an unusual meat dish on skewers.

Fans flocked to Reddit after he posted a photo of the meal, calling it “homemade hoshdogs,” to criticize his meal choice.

“He’s so gross,” one user commented.

Consider discovering a beard hair in your garbage dog.”

“These people eat entirely too much meat. I’ve never seen them once film themselves cooking or incorporating a god damn vegetable into their food,” another person wrote in response to the couple’s eating habits.

“I believe he goes out of his way to be as obnoxious as possible,” a third person said.

Jenelle had received backlash earlier that month after fans claimed her tomato soup looked more like “pee” than soup.

Meanwhile, the alums of Teen Mom 2 have been chastised for their filthy home.

Jenelle shared a photo of their four-year-old daughter Ensley inside their home in December, and fans immediately noticed the dirty wall.

Some people were bothered by what appeared to be crayon or marker on the wall.

“Is the wall to her left, our right, drawn on?” one Redditor wondered. “Why is her nail bed so caked with black stuff?” another wondered.

“On the one hand, it’s nice that they…,” said another.

