Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason’s ‘disgusting’ cooking as he makes ‘hoshdogs’ in a new video has slammed by Teen Mom fans.

While preparing a homemade meal for his wife, the reality star posted a video on TikTok of the unusual breakfast selection.

“Homemade hoshdogs, much better than store bought kind @jenellelevans,” David captioned a photo of the meat dish being prepared on skewers over a skillet.

A screenshot of the video was posted on Reddit, where critics weighed in on the meal choice.

“He’s so disgusting,” one user said.

Imagine finding a stray beard hair in your dog’s garbage.

“These people eat entirely too much meat. I’ve never seen them once film themselves cooking or incorporating a god damn vegetable into their food,” another person wrote in response to the couple’s eating habits.

“I believe he goes out of his way to be as obnoxious as possible,” a third person said.

“I wouldn’t eat ANYTHING they cook,” said another, echoing the sentiment.

“Let’s talk about how frigging nasty their stove top is,” a fifth user replied, focusing their attention on the couple’s stove top.

Jenelle received backlash earlier this month after her tomato soup was compared to “pee” rather than soup by fans.

The 29-year-old former MTV star shared a photo of her soup on her Instagram Story, prompting a flurry of responses from fans.

Jenelle’s story was shared on Reddit, with the caption “Jenelle’s ‘homemade’ tomato soup looks absolutely disgusting.”

“Caitlyn’s pee Tupperware has entered the chat,” another joked, referring to a Teen Mom OG episode in which Catelynn Lowell hid urine in a Tupperware container.

“Seriously tmi but when my IBS-D is acting up, toilet water ends up looking like this,” another Reddit user wrote.

It’s beyond me how this guy refers to tomato soup.

“She could write a book called ‘Gross recipes nobody asked for,” another Redditor suggested.

“It looks like something I’d send back,” someone else said.

Some commenters said that while they weren’t fans of her soup, they didn’t see anything wrong with it.

One defender wrote, “Nah now you guys are reaching that’s just soup.”

“I mean, slap a filter on anything and it’ll change its appearance,” another said.

I’m sure it’ll be fine, and at the very least it’ll be mostly (hopefully) vegetarian.”

“I’m not a jenelle fan, she’s objectively a bad person, but this is correct,” a third person wrote.

No one cooks or something, because this looks like tomato soup.”

Jenelle has been getting a lot of flak for, among other things, her moves in the kitchen.

