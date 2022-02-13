Jenelle Evans’ ‘insane’ makeup look in a new photo has fans’speechless.’

Jenelle Evans, a TEEN Mom alum, debuted a new “insane” makeup look over the weekend, leaving fans speechless.

The 30-year-old, who recently admitted that she wants to pursue a career in acting, appears to have experimented with some of the makeup ideas from HBO’s Euphoria.

Jenelle used a TikTok filter that took her bare face and applied a random eyeliner look to it.

She simply said, “Oh s**t, okay,” after the randomizer came to a halt, leaving behind a cat-eye and under-eye wing look.

She then decided to put it to the test in real life.

Jenelle shared her finished look on Instagram, which included a thicker version of the filter’s effect on her eyes, as well as some glitter underneath.

She finished it off with a pink lip gloss.

“Today’s makeup is insane, y’all.”

“However, I like it,” the former Teen Mom captioned a photo of her final appearance.

Fans on Reddit praised the image, saying it left them “speechless.”

“She did an eyeliner filter on tiktok and this is the eyeliner it gave her,” one user explained, adding a laughing emoji.

“It looks like she drew it on with a sharpie,” one person said.

“What the?? Why, though? Hideous,” said a third.

Others said her makeup made her look like a “reindeer,” while others said it gave her “clown vibes.”

Some speculated that she was attempting to recreate makeup looks from the HBO high school drama Euphoria.

One person remarked, “She watched Euphoria and got some ideas!”

“She’s trying too hard to fit in with the current euphoria trend…This is straight trash,” a second said.

Jenelle’s Euphoria-inspired makeup look was inspired by a fan’s suggestion that she appear on the show, prompting the reality star to reveal her desire to pursue a career in acting.

Jenelle reacted to a fan’s video begging for her to appear on the HBO series in a new TikTok.

“I want her on Euphoria,” the user said to the backing audio while showing off photos of the ex-Teen Mom 2 star partying in her younger days.

Euphoria, I believe.

“I believe she is deserving of her own storyline.”

The video in Jenelle’s clip was split down the middle, with the fan’s reaction on one side and her reaction on the other.

“Let’s make a petition for Jenelle to be on Euphoria,” one fan suggested.

Jenelle responded by saying…

