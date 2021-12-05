Jenelle Evans is being chastised by Teen Mom fans for not cutting her daughter Ensley’s dirty fingernails after she shared a ‘disturbing’ photo on Instagram.

Jenelle Evans is being chastised by Teen Mom fans for not cutting her daughter Ensley’s dirty fingernails after she posted a ‘disturbing’ photo.

Jenelle Evans posted a sweet photo of her daughter Ensley to her Instagram story, but the image was quickly snarled by Reddit users, who criticized the four-year-old’s “filthy” nails and claimed she appeared “sad.”

Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, and the couple’s parenting of Ensley were also criticized by fans.

Jenelle shared a photo of Ensley holding a wooden coin bank on Instagram stories.

She tagged her husband David, who said he and Ensley built it as a fun project together.

“Awww…Ensley showing off Jenelle’s net worth,” a fan of the show wrote on a Reddit message board, captioning the photo.

Reddit users gleefully piled on to criticize the photo in the comments.

“Do they ever do her hair?” one user inquired.

“It’s never brushed and never styled.”

“Too bad her mother is too busy crying all over social media to actually cut and clean those nails,” one person commented.

“Her nails are filthy,” another user agreed.

“How unfortunate for those kids.”

“You just know that Jenelle andor David robs this on a frequent basis and blames Kaiser,” one user joked about the family’s financial problems and the behavior issues Jenelle’s sons have faced.

Several users commented on Ensley’s “dirty” wall behind her, while others claimed her smile “never reached her eyes” in photos.

“Every time I see her, it makes me so sad because she’s the only one who doesn’t get a break from them,” a Reddit user bemoaned.

Jenelle gave her fans a health update earlier this week, disclosing more about the “rare” spinal disorder she was diagnosed with earlier this year.

“I’ve been taking a lot of time off from social media because I’m not feeling well,” she explained before going into detail about her back problems.

“I had another MRA of my back where my cyst is located, and my cyst is actually growing since six months ago.”

I’ve been in a lot of back pain lately and have been resting a lot.”

The stress of her recent failed business venture, in which she was dropped from her clothing line just weeks ago, did not help ease her anxiety, according to the TV star.

Her husband, David Eason, 33, was arrested in November and charged with driving while his license was revoked and possession of an open container.

According to the incident report, David was arrested while under the influence of “alcohol.”

He was held on a $750 bond and bailed out with the help of a bondsman.

On February 16, he is scheduled to appear in court.

In a separate incident in July 2020, he was charged with Driving While License is Revoked.

