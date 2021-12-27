Jenelle Evans’ new cheetah and ‘pot leaves’ workout apparel, which she received as a gift from husband David Eason, has been panned by Teen Mom fans.

Jenelle Evans’ new cheetah print and “pot leaves” workout apparel set, which was given to her by her husband David Eason for Christmas, has been slammed by TEEN Mom fans.

On her 30th birthday, the reality star was mocked for twerking in a tiny red mini dress at a gas station.

Jenelle, 30, shared a new TikTok video celebrating Christmas with her husband, David, 33, and their children.

At 4:00 a.m., the Teen Mom star and David finished wrapping the presents.

Their children appeared to be suffering from severe Christmas morning jitters, as they began unwrapping gifts under the tree at 4:45 a.m.

Everyone opened gifts and stocking stuffers while still in their pajamas.

Jenelle’s eldest son, Jace, whom she shares with her ex-husband Andrew Lewis, was overjoyed to receive a (dollar)300 Oculus Quest 2 gaming system.

After David’s cooking was recently slammed as “disgusting,” they ate grilled ribs for their Christmas feast.

Jenelle finished by displaying one of David’s gifts to her.

It was an activewear set with “pot leaves” on it and a cheetah print.

Fans of Teen Mom slammed David’s gift to Jenelle on Reddit.

“That cheetah and weed print outfit makes me cringe,” one wrote.

“That outfit tho…” said a second, who was also skeptical.

“Leopard print weed outfit,” said a third fan.

“Dignified.”

“That David outfit looks like it came from a tacky set up at a flea market,” said a fourth.

“Why are you wearing leopard print AND cannabis themed clothing? You’re 30 babes,” another person questioned.

Jenelle was mocked by fans earlier this week after filming a “hilarious” video with David in which she twerked at a gas station while celebrating her 30th birthday.

Jenelle used TikTok to share a hilarious video of her and David stopping at a gas station while out celebrating the TV star’s birthday.

Her husband wore blue jeans, a brown button-down shirt, and a brown jacket, while she wore a short body-hugging red dress, black heels, and a jacket for the occasion.

While filling up the car with gas, the couple took turns in front of the camera, making sexy gestures.

Jenelle began the video by filming herself holding a gas pump and parting her lips while bringing it closer to her face.

While retrieving the receipt from the machine, David tried on his own sexy look, staring straight at the camera.

Jenelle is then seen straddling the back of their car, her skimpy outfit shaking her backside.

The couple then took squeegees in their hands, with David twirling one around his fingers and…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.