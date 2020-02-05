Jenelle Evans’ Relationship Updates With Her Exes and MTV May Surprise You

Jenelle Evans is clearing the air about her relationships.

Despite not being on Teen Mom 2, the former MTV reality star continues to captivate fans with her public life. In fact, followers are always curious to find out if she’s dating or how things are going with her exes.

In a new YouTube video, Jenelle decided to answer all of your burning questions. For starters, she’s “single as hell” and definitely not back with her ex Nathan Griffith.

“We’ve been co-parenting lately. We were getting along but now we’re not because we’re not on the same level. He likes me a lot and I don’t like him like that anymore,” she shared. “So, trying to keep things civil and just co-parenting, that’s it.”

And what about ex David Eason? “Again, I’m just co-parenting. I’m trying to stay out of court, trying to keep things civil between all parties and I just want to do my own thing,” Jenelle explained. “I’m single now and I need to venture out. I need to think about my future, my kids and what I’m going to do in life and I don’t need any distractions at all. And I noticed that guys can be a big distraction.”

For now, Jenelle is enjoying life outside of Nashville where she has her own apartment. Despite rumors that she moved to be closer to a guy, the reality star says it’s not the case.

“I have plans in my future and there’s more business opportunities here,” she shared. “It was to get away and clear my head.”

And for those who are hoping to see Jenelle and her family on the small screen again, never say never.

When asked if she will be returning to Teen Mom 2 in any capacity, Jenelle said she simply doesn’t know as of now.

“Everything is up in the air. I have no idea about Teen Mom. I have no idea about my own show,” she shared. “I know that I’ve been in talks with certain people here and there. Not saying it’s MTV. Not saying who it is. But we’ll see.”

For now, the Read Between the Lines author is focused on being the best mom she can be for her kids.

“I’ve been seeing a therapist since the beginning of November. She’s been helping out a lot,” Jenelle admitted. “Instead of making decisions quickly or getting upset or having nobody to talk to, I reach out to her all the time. We have video chat sessions a lot, which is very helpful.”