Jenelle Evans, star of Teen Mom, requests ‘prayers’ and reveals she has ‘tumors in her spine’ as she teases a’social media break.’

Jenelle Evans has requested prayers from her fans after learning that she has ‘a few tumors’ in her spine.

As a result, the former Teen Mom 2 star said she might be spending less time on social media and that’most days are painful right now.’

Jenelle, 29, shared a moving health update on her Instagram Story on Friday about her spine, which fans may be aware is a problem for her.

She started by saying, “I haven’t been feeling well lately.”

“Just know that if I take more breaks from social media, it’s because I’m resting.”

“I discovered a few tumors in my spine recently.”

While she enjoys “making content,” the MTV star stated that her health comes first at the moment.

“Some days are better than others, but the majority of them are difficult.”

“(hashtag)PrayersPlease,” she concluded her message, which was set against a holiday backdrop.

The Teen Mom alum has syringomyelia, a condition in which a fluid-filled cyst (called a syrinx) develops within the spinal cord.

Headaches, pain in the neck, arms, and back, loss of reflexes, and muscle weakness are some of the symptoms.

It can cause paralysis in some cases.

Jenelle frequently discusses the condition on her TikTok page, frequently “dueling” other users who suffer from it.

She posted a gloomy TikTok earlier in December, screaming along to an emo song and lipsyncing the lyrics, “I don’t need drugs, because I’m already high enough,”

“Checkup with my (hashtag)neurosurgeon,” she wrote in the video caption.

“When you already have a growing cyst in your spine… and the doctors ‘can’t help you,” she wrote over the video, apparently quoting her doctors.

‘Go to the emergency room if you become paralyzed.’

One user said, “In my opinion, the scariest news a doctor can tell you.”

“Most doctors probably have to be cautious when treating because of your past addictions,” another user wrote, “but also, paralysis from a cyst on your spine is rare.”

“Well, my cyst is still growing, and I now have hemangoimatas on my vertebrae that weren’t there six months ago,” Jenelle explained.

Jenelle was chastised by other users for “dramatizing” her health issues.

“What do you do when a doctor tells you you’ll be paralyzed?” one wrote.

Jenelle dueted with a user who used a voiceover to respond to the question, “Isn’t it scary to know you’re going to be paralyzed?” in another TikTok from July.

“It’s a waiting game now,” Jenelle nodded, captioning the video.

In March, the MTV star revealed her condition on Instagram Stories, saying she was “shocked.” She later elaborated in a follow-up post.