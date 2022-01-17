Jenelle Evans tells teen mom Farrah Abraham to “grow up and act her age” after she was arrested for “slapping guard.”

Jenelle Evans tells teen mom Farrah Abraham to ‘grow up and act her age’ after she’s arrested for’slapping guard.’

Following her arrest for slapping a security guard in Los Angeles, Jenelle Evans slammed her former Teen Mom co-star Farrah Abraham, telling her to “grow up and act her age.”

Farrah’s behavior disappointed the Teen Mom alum and mother-of-three, who spoke exclusively to The Sun about it.

“Farrah needs to grow up and act her age,” Jenelle, 30, said.

She should stay at home if she can’t handle alcohol.”

Even more disheartening, Jenelle said, “it’s sad she acts this way when she knows it’ll end up in the news and her daughter will be able to read it.”

Jenelle responded to Farrah’s claims that she was set up in the incident, saying, “And if she was set up, maybe it’s best to stay at home and drink.”

Farrah, who has a 12-year-old daughter named Sophia, was arrested on Saturday night while partying it up at a Hollywood nightclub.

Farrah was arrested, according to TMZ, after she allegedly “slapped a security guard” at Grandmaster Records on Saturday while out partying with a friend.

The former Teen Mom OG star was asked to leave the club after allegedly becoming hostile.

She, on the other hand, refused to leave and allegedly slapped the security guard.

Police were not initially dispatched to the scene, according to a source, though paramedics were dispatched.

When the paramedics arrived, someone believed to be the former MTV star became so aggressive that police officers were dispatched for backup.

Someone made a citizen’s arrest, according to the outlet.

The security guard is believed to have made the arrest, though this has not been confirmed.

Farrah was then apprehended and released shortly after.

Farrah posted a video of herself on the ground during the altercation just one day after she was arrested.

A security guard held her arms back and pushed her leg down as the Teen Mom OG star lay on her stomach.

Farrah tried to move her body while being restrained by the security guard.

“Never again,” she wrote at the bottom of the post.

“What a horrible dining experience being battered and assaulted by your staff,” Farrah wrote in a subsequent slide, tagging the venue.

“It’s such a dangerous and unsettling atmosphere.”

“The staff yet again attack a paying customer and hold me against my will and hurt me,” Farrah continued in a subsequent post.

