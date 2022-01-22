Jenelle Evans was chastised by fans for ‘only buying junk food’ after displaying a shopping cart full of cookies and candy.

JENELLE Evans is preparing for a major winter storm by stocking up on groceries and supplies.

Fans, on the other hand, are concerned that her choices are all a load of nonsense.

“Just now preparing for the (hashtag)WinterStorm,” the Teen Mom captioned a photo of her overflowing grocery cart.

Her cart appeared to be piled high with fatty foods, including a package of cookies in the front, frozen Eggos and French Toast sticks, and a cube of butter.

Fans on Reddit slammed her shopping list.

“I buy junk food for my kids, too,” one parent explained, “but they also have three snack bins to choose from, including fruit, applesauce, string cheese, and yogurt.”

“I’d never get to the point where I could make French toast sticks.”

“My God,” said another.

She then wonders why she has health issues and why her children are hyperactive.”

“For someone with so many health issues, you’d think she’d try to eat better,” said a third.

Jenelle, 30, is from North Carolina, which is currently experiencing a “once-in-a-decade” ice storm, prompting one fan to inquire about the food she was purchasing.

“I’m not sure why people stock up on food that requires electricity to prepare for a storm.”

Except for cookies, butter, eggs, and potatoes, almost everything would spoil if the power went out.

“It could be a waste,” the Reddit user expressed his concern.

“The eggs and butter would have a shelf life before going bad.”

Others, meanwhile, were offended by Janelle’s handling of her eggs in comparison to the rest of her groceries.

Who the h**l just throws the eggs in the cart like that?!?! THAT’S HOW YOU BREAK EGGS!!!!” wrote one fan.

“The cookies are safe in the front of the basket,” one person responded, “but f**k the eggs.”

Jenelle has recently been the target of internet trolls, and she recently retaliated against one who claimed she had “let herself go.”

The reality star has been vocal about her struggle with “body confidence,” and she frequently flaunts her curves in sports bras and bikinis on social media.

“She let herself go lmao,” one troll said after seeing one of Jenelle’s recent TikToks.

When the ex-Teen Mom saw the rude note, she made a reaction video in which she drank beer while flaunting her curves in a lacy ensemble.

Jenelle started off the video by leaning in close to the camera and mouthing the words to the backing track, which asked, “Are you new here?”

After that, she took a seat…

