Jenelle Evans, who admits she’s ‘nervous,’ says she’s ‘in a lot of pain’ and a cyst on her spine is ‘growing.’

Jenelle Evans, who admits to being “nervous,” says she’s “in a lot of pain” and that a cyst on her spine is “growing.”

Jenelle Evans, a teen mom, gave her fans an update on her health after revealing earlier this year that she had been diagnosed with a “rare” spinal disorder.

The 29-year-old has syringomyelia, a condition in which a cyst forms in the spinal cord, causing pain and muscle weakness.

Jenelle recently took a break from most of her social media platforms because she wasn’t “feeling well,” as she explained in a TikTok video.

“I’ve been taking a break from TikTok and uploading more to YouTube,” the ex-MTV star explained.

“Also, I’ve been avoiding social media a lot more because I’m not feeling well,” she added before providing an update on her back problems.

“I had another MRA of my back where my cyst is, and my cyst is actually growing from six months ago,” says the patient.

I’ve been in a lot of back pain lately, so I’ve been resting a lot.

“I have a follow-up appointment with my neurosurgeon next week, but I’m sorry I haven’t been as active as I’d like to be.”

I’ve simply been resting and taking it easy.

I’ve been in a lot of pain recently, so I’m just trying to be gentle with my body.”

The TV star went on to say that the stress of her recent failed business venture did not help to calm her nerves, as she was dropped from her clothing line only a few weeks ago.

“I’ve been really nervous because of how much stress I’ve been under in my life with the launch not going through and now I’ve received some crazy news about my back.”

“However, I appreciate your taking the time to consider me.”

“I’ll be back soon,” she said, giving her fans a thumbs up.

In March, the former Teen Mom 2 star announced her diagnosis to her fans via Instagram Stories, saying she was “shocked.”

In a YouTube vlog titled “My Neck, My Back,” the MTV star elaborated on her condition.

The mother of three has been suffering from daily headaches and said her neck “cracks ten times a day.”

The Teen Mom alum has been undergoing tests for the past five months with no results, which she described as “extremely frustrating.”

Jenelle, who is married to David Eason, had an MRI previously, which revealed the cyst in her spine.

“It’s quite alarming.”

This isn’t a good situation.

“None of this is good,” she said as tears welled up in her eyes.

The reality star admitted she hasn’t told her doctor about the results because she received them over the weekend and is attempting to avoid doing so…

