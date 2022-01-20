Jenelle Evans, who recently shut down body-shaming trolls on TikTok, twerks in lingerie and sweatpants for a raunchy new TikTok.

Jenelle Evans, a teen mom who recently shut down body-shaming trolls on TikTok, twerks in lingerie and sweatpants for a raunchy new TikTok video.

Jenelle Evans, who appeared on TEEN Mom, twerked in lingerie and sweatpants for a sexy new TikTok video.

Just days after shutting down body-shaming trolls, the 30-year-old TV personality decided to share the raunchy dance video.

Jenelle continued her love of dancing on TikTok with a new video of her getting down to Lil.

Bend It Ova by Eaarl.

She wore a pair of gray sweatpants over her sexy, see-through lingerie.

She sang along to the song while moving her hips side to side and in a circle, initially looking straight at the camera.

She turned to the side and began twerking as the song repeated the lyrics “Bend it over.”

“Idk what to say,” she captioned the video with a laughing crying emoji.

Jenelle used a different kind of lingerie TikTok to shut down body-shaming trolls, and now she’s back with another sultry video.

“She let herself go lmao,” one troll said after watching one of Jenelle’s recent videos.

When the ex-Teen Mom saw the rude note, she made a reaction video.

She wore a sultry black lace bodysuit with body-hugging jeans, a red blazer, and a black hat for the clapback clip.

Instead of dancing, she demonstrated her disinterest in the rude remark in a different way.

Jenelle started the video by leaning in close to the camera and mouthing the lyrics to the backing track, which asked, “Are you new here?”

She then sat back and chugged a beer while flaunting her full, curve-hugging outfit.

Jenelle clapped back at the troll in the caption, writing: “My dude… Does it look like I care?”

Fans also defended the reality star in the comments section.

“No, she’s a genuine woman.”

One user wrote, “I’m not trying to be like everyone else.”

“It’s called living and being happy,” another told Jenelle.

Do you boo, you’re looking great.”

“No, she just stopped caring what other people thought and started doing what makes her happy,” a third fan wrote.

It’s fantastic!”

Jenelle has clapped back at trolls before, as rude body-shaming comments frequently appear on her dance videos, which she’s been posting for the past couple of years.

She fought back with a body-positive dance video in 2020, fed up with haters trying to make her feel bad about her body.

In a crop top and leggings, she flaunted her curves while dancing “like no one is watching.”

She danced to Willow Smith’s Wait a Minute!, letting everything go.

“Dance like nobody…,” she captioned the photo.

