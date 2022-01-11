Jenelle Evans, who was accused of mocking Colin Kaepernick in an old reunion video, insists she is ‘NOT racist.’

After being accused of mocking Colin Kaepernick in an old Teen Mom 2 reunion clip, Jenelle Evans has insisted she is not racist.

Colin’s girlfriend Nessa confronted the MTV star, 30, about her negative comments about the athlete, and she stormed off the show in 2019.

“You posted hateful comments about my family on social media,” Nessa told Jenelle at the time.

Colin Kaepernick is my man.”

Before becoming tearful and storming off, the reality star repeatedly denied saying anything and claimed she had no idea who Colin was.

Jenelle, on the other hand, had previously referred to Colin as the “most disrespected guy in the NFL” and slammed his Nike campaign.

“Let’s pick the most disrespected guy in the NFL for our promos,” she wrote on Facebook.

“Let’s add a sacrifice slogan, everyone will love it,” Evans mocked Nike.

“Let’s pick the man who kneels at our flag,” you say, but you’re wrong.

“I’m not going to buy Nike anymore.”

Chris Kyle’s wife wrote a lengthy letter expressing her feelings, and I wholeheartedly agree.

Nike should change their’motto’ right away because her husband actually DID sacrifice a lot.

“Nike urgently requires a new publicist.”

“Donald J Trump’s unemployment rate is so low, even Colin Kaepernick found a job!” Jenelle wrote alongside the ad.

Colin began taking a knee during the National Anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality and racial inequality, sparking a nationwide movement.

Jenelle continued to deny writing anything negative about Colin on TikTok on Monday.

She claimed that other people with access to her account shared the comments she made.

The mother-of-three began by bringing up the MTV reunion video, before revealing to the camera that she was “set up” by producers present at the time.

Jenelle raged, “First and foremost, I’m not a racist, so let’s get that out of the way.”

“Second, I have no idea who Colin Kaepernick is because I don’t keep up with the news.”

Third, it was obvious from the start that this was a set up.

“We were there to discuss my storyline, not Nessa’s, and NMessa had no choice but to use my spotlight.”

“Yes, I was very flustered because I had no idea where this Facebook post came from,” she continued.

“Then I realized, ‘Oh, it’s my Facebook fan page, where I have like four admins who post clickbait, and the other Teen Moms do as well,'” she says.

“I’m definitely going to tag MTV because this is the nonsense that still follows me around.”

David Eason, Jenelle’s husband, has also been accused of racism in the past.

He caused outrage last year…

