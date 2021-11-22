Jenifer Aniston Talks About The Morning Show Finale and Alex Levy’s Future

The Morning Show Finale and Alex Levy’s Future are discussed by Jenifer Aniston.

Let’s hope Alex Levy can claw his way back from the brink.

Jennifer Aniston’s character, Alex Levy, is having a good time in The Morning Show’s season two finale.

She also gets COVID-19 while grieving the death of her canceled former coworker and lover Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell)—and was nearly canceled herself when their affair was revealed.

The Apple TV(plus) drama’s treatment of Alex this season “was relentless! Honestly, I thought the writers were trying to kill me!” Jennifer said in a recent Hollywood Reporter interview.

On the show, fiction imitated the real-life drama of the pandemic, pushing Alex to have “no filter,” Jennifer said.

“The truth is what it is.”

“She’s hit: F – – k it,” she says.

And doesn’t give a damn what other people think.

This desperation has lasted the entire season as she tries to plug up all the holes in the canoe so she won’t be discovered.

“But now she’s saying, unapologetically: This is who I am, this is what I am,” Jennifer reveals of the protagonist.

Season two comes to a close with Alex’s parting words, “stay safe and stay sane,” before the news broadcast fades to black.

The abrupt conclusion raises questions about where the morning-news drama might go next, especially as the Friends star and co-stars Reese Witherspoon (Bradley Jackson) and Billy Crudup (Cory Ellison) wait for a season three renewal.

Jennifer pondered the possibility of continuing The Morning Show.

“It’s so hard to even imagine it right now,” she told THR. “You know how they say mothers almost have a block: ‘I could never do that again!’ I’m in that moment of, ‘I don’t know if I could ever do that again!’ So, we’ll see.”

“Oh, just a lot of love and fun and dancing and playing and something with a lot more levity!” Jennifer said.

But one thing is certain, according to showrunner Kerry Ehrin.

“You can’t write every year as…,” says the show’s cliffhanger.

