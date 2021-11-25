Jenna Bush Hager is surprised by a rock icon for her 40th birthday on NBC’s “Today” show.

Jenna Bush Hager is surprised for her 40th birthday by a rock icon on the ‘Today’ Show.

Jenna Bush Hager of the Today Show was surprised by Bono for her birthday this week.

During their walk through Central Park, the U2 frontman managed to surprise the TV show host with a surprise performance by the Susan E Wagner High School band.

Bono abruptly changed their plans while passing by the Tavern on the Green restaurant.

He said, “Can we get a pint? Sorry, change of plans.”

“Wait, what is going on here?” Hager asked, clearly taken aback by the interview’s new direction.

“Some intentional music,” Bono replied before adding, “Happy Birthday, babe.” Hager’s jaw dropped as she saw the scene before her, which included music, balloons, and a rock icon.

“Stop it!” exclaimed Hager.

“Are you kidding me?” “Are you kidding me?” “Are you kidding me?” “Are you kidding me?”

Thank you so much! I’m in a panic.”

She later reflected on the day on Instagram, expressing how special the surprise was to her.

“I had a dream…it was a lovely day.”

Thank you to everyone who contributed to the success of this project.

“Bono, I [love]you,” she captioned the photo.

Jenna Bush Hager (@jennabhager) shared this post.

Hager reveals on her Making Space podcast with her co-host Hoda Kotb that her 40th birthday coincides with a significant milestone for her father, former US President George W Bush.

“He stopped drinking the day after his 40th birthday,” Hager said, adding that she was only 5 years old at the time he made the decision and has no recollection of him drinking.

“It’s fascinating to me because so many of his stories to us and our family start around the age of 40.”

At 40, I believe he got a new lease on life after realizing he couldn’t drink.

So that sits with me because that choice he made was such an important part of our family,” she says, adding that the revelation has made her think about her drinking habits in the future, but she says she has no plans to quit anytime soon –– and doesn’t believe she needs to.

Her parents also surprised her with a special Happy Birthday message on the Today Show.

“On this day 40 years ago, your father and I were overjoyed to welcome two baby girls into the world.

Since then, you and Barbara have made us happy every day.

We’re incredibly proud of you and adore you,”…

