Jenna Coleman describes the past two years as a “baptism of fire.”

Jenna Coleman describes the last two years as a “baptism of fire.”

After two years of emotional turmoil, actress Jenna Coleman has opened up about learning to “roll with the punches” and embracing change.

In July 2020, The Sun on Sunday reported that she had broken up with actor boyfriend Tom Hughes, whom she had dated for four years after meeting on the set of the 2016 ITV drama series Victoria.

Jenna, who was said to be “terribly sad” following the break-up, explained how she is now moving forward after a “baptism of fire.”

“To roll with the punches,” she said when asked what the past two years have taught her.

“We’ve all experienced how unpredictable life can be, so there’s no point in getting too worked up about it.”

“You must be able to adapt to changing circumstances.”

In that regard, the past two years have been a true baptism of fire.

You’re not going to be able to hold on any longer.

Be willing to adapt to new situations.”

Jenna, 35, met Tom in 2013 on the set of the BBC drama Dancing On The Edge. She was previously linked to Prince Harry before he began dating Meghan Markle.

She was dating Bodyguard star Richard Madden at the time, while Tom was dating Guardians of the Galaxy actress Ophelia Lovibond.

Following their roles as Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in the historical drama, they started dating three years later.

Jenna was seen moving boxes out of Tom’s London townhouse after they called time on their relationship after four years together.

Jenna has decided that her main resolution for 2022 will be to focus on what is important, because she believes she has a tendency to spread herself too thin at times.

“I’m a bit of a bag lady,” she admitted, “dragging around a lot of things at once and overbooking my diary.”

I’m one of those people who crams everything in and frequently misplaces things.

I recently read Ikigai: The Japanese Secret To A Long And Happy Life, which is a fantastic book.

“The message is that multitasking isn’t all that healthy or good for you.”

It’s better to concentrate on one thing at a time.

This year, I’m going to make an effort to embrace that philosophy a little more.”

“How do I cope with stress?” she continued, “Honestly, it’s so simple — and free — but I’ve recently started taking hot-cold showers in the morning.”

“You take a regular shower, then finish with a blast of cold water.”

It makes you feel revitalized and energized.

It gives me such a clear head that I am able to face the day with ease.

It’s easy to feel sluggish and depressed at this time of year, but

