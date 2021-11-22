Jenna Dewan Applauds Everly’s ‘Beautiful Bond’ With Fiancé Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan Applauds Everly’s ‘Beautiful Bond’ with Fiance Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan’s daughter Everly, who she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum, has a sweet relationship with the dancer’s fiancé, Steve Kazee.

“They have a beautiful bond,” the 40-year-old actress told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, November 19, while promoting her partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities, adding that she wants to highlight their relationship at her and the Tony winner’s upcoming wedding.

The Gracefully You author said of the nuptials, “We’re still in the planning, talking about it mode.”

“Everything is being worked out.”

A lot of [things are happening].

We’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Kazee, 46, proposed to Dewan in February 2020, just a month before the couple welcomed Callum, their now-20-month-old son.

In March 2020, the Flirty Dancing host captioned her baby boy’s Instagram debut, saying, “And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond.”

“You little angel, welcome to the world!”

“In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same,” the Kentucky native wrote in his own post.

“Welcome to the Earth Star Child,” says the narrator.

Dewan told Us on Friday that the toddler has become “really wild,” adding, “He’s active.”

He’s nonstop and go, go, go from the moment he wakes up to the moment he finally falls asleep at night.

We got him a basketball hoop in our backyard because he is strangely obsessed with basketball.

“It’s just that he’s obsessed.”

The little one looks up to his older sister, according to the former World of Dance host.

Dewan explains, “He was born to do anything and everything his older sister does.”

“He wants to be in every single room she enters.”

… She adores him, which is adorable.

Because of their age difference, they have a cute little relationship and have become friends.

She enjoys it when he is a little mischievous.

She enjoys assisting others.

He’s so cute, she thinks.”

Everly is “empathetic” to strangers as well as to her baby brother.

She has previously assisted her mother with a variety of charitable events, including hospitals and animal shelters.

Dewan exclaimed to Us, “We definitely share that leading heart quality.”

“You don’t want to overwhelm them with too much information.”

But it was only a minor inconvenience for her.

