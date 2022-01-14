Jenna Dewan Shares A Sweet Throwback To Her Time As Janet Jackson’s Backup Dancer

Jenna Dewan Reminisces About Her Time As Janet Jackson’s Backup Dancer

Jenna Dewan reflects on her time as a Janet Jackson backup dancer.

Dewan took to Instagram on Thursday to share a sweet set of throwback photos as well as a message to Jackson, thanking him for allowing her to fulfill one of her “biggest dreams.”

“Thank you for allowing me to live out one of my greatest dreams.

When I moved to Los Angeles, I had one goal and one goal only: to tour with the legend herself.

“Touring with Janet not only gave me one of the most incredible experiences of my life, but she also showed me just how powerful a woman can be while still maintaining unwavering kindness and respect for everyone around her,” Dewan wrote alongside photos of herself posing and dancing with Jackson.

“I adore you, @janetjackson!”

The photos were accompanied by a clip from Jackson’s State of the World Tour, which showed the “Rhythm Nation” singer introducing her dancers, or “the kids,” on stage. Jackson introduced Dewan before hugging her on stage.

Jackson simply left a pair of kissy face emojis as a comment on Dewan’s post.

Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) shared this post on Twitter.

Dewan is currently concentrating on her acting career and being a mother to her two children, Everly, 8, whom she shares with her ex-husband Channing Tatum, and Callum, 1, whom she welcomed with her fiancé Steve Kazee recently.

Last October, ET spoke with Dewan at the Variety Power of Women event at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills about Everly, whom she refers to as Evie, and her upcoming wedding plans.

“She’s phenomenal.”

Dewan said of Evie, “She is a really good big sister.”

“She amazes me every day.”

She assists him, is amusing, and engages in playful interactions with him.

He is completely enamored with her.”

One of the reasons Dewan was excited to attend Variety’s event was because she is a mother to a daughter.

For her, it demonstrates how you should be “living for your truest, highest, best self, and going after your dreams, and believing in yourself, while also putting your best foot forward.”

