Jenna Dewan Shares a Topless Photo With Fiancé Steve Kazee From Their Steamy Birthday Getaway

Jenna Dewan Shares a Topless Photo From Her Fiancé Steve Kazee’s Steamy Birthday Getaway

Jenna Dewan and her fiancé Steve Kazee recently celebrated Jenna’s birthday with a romantic getaway, and the two have the hot photos to prove it.

During her birthday getaway with fiancé Steve Kazee, Jenna Dewan stripped all the way down to her birthday suit.

Jenna shared photos from their romantic getaway on Instagram in December to commemorate the Step Up star’s 41st birthday.

Jenna captioned a series of photos from their stay with, “Couldn’t have dreamed up a better birthday getaway if I tried,” and added, “Thank you, baby.” In the first photo, Jenna and Steve pose for the camera while soaking in the water without their clothes on.

A scenic view of their tropical destination and even more photos of the two hanging out in paradise were also included in the birthday post.

In a birthday shout-out to Jenna, Steve, who welcomed son Callum in March 2020 with the World of Dance alum, gave fans an adorable glimpse of his love for his other half.

“My whole life would change forever in the middle of September 2012,” he captioned an Instagram photo of the actress on her big day, Dec.

“We hardly spoke outside the Jacobs Theatre’s stage door, but our brief encounter stayed with me for the rest of my life.”

I made the best decision of my life six years and six months ago…I slid right into your dms.

I could never have imagined where we are now, but I knew it was meant to be this way.

By far the best four years of my life have been spent with him.”

He continued, “I’ve come a long way.”

“I’ve seen you mature so much.”

We’ve both come a long way together.

I’m in love with you.

I adore our clan.

I’m overjoyed that you’ve come into this world.

“Happy birthday to the brightest light,” says the narrator.

Jenna, who is also the mother of Everly, 8, with ex Channing Tatum, opened up about that life-changing moment nine years ago earlier this year.

Jenna told The Knot that she and her mother went to see the musical Once, in which Steve starred, and that it blew them away (literally), “I was pushing her forward to say hello, and Steve and I just had one of those…

