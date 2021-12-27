Jenna Dewan Shares Christmas PJ Pics with Her Adorable Kids and Fiancé Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan’s Fiancé Steve Kazee and Her Adorable Kids Share Christmas PJ Pics

Jenna Dewan and her fiancé, Steve Kazee, are rockin’ around the Christmas tree!

On Sunday, Dewan, 41, shared a sweet family photo of herself, Kazee, her kids, and their grandparents, all dressed in matching red and black flannel pajamas.

“Better late than never…!” Dewan captioned the post, which she posted the day after Christmas.

“From our family to yours, happy holidays!”

Dewan is seen holding Callum, her and Kazee’s 1-year-old son, while her 8-year-old daughter Everly, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum, smiles for the camera in the sweet photo.

Everly and Callum were seen playing together around the Christmas tree as they opened presents, according to the slideshow.

Dewan also shared a few photos on her Instagram story, including one of the gifts she was most excited about: a new VR headset.

Everly even got to have her “first VR experience,” and she seemed completely enthralled by it.

Dewan told ET’s Lauren Zima about her life with Kazee in September, gushing about the actor and father of her 1-year-old son, Callum.

“He genuinely cares about me and believes in me.”

“He makes me feel great about myself, my work, my life, and my role as a mother,” Dewan said of Kazee.

It’s fantastic.”

Dewan revealed that they are “literally still just talking about” wedding plans, despite the fact that they were engaged in February 2020.

“We got married, had Callum, and then there was the COVID quarantine.

“Our priorities were obviously more on keeping ourselves safe,” Dewan told ET at the time.

“I believe that once we are able to have a safe gathering and life has calmed down a bit, we will be able to focus on that.”

