Jenna Dewan Talks About Her Time As a Janet Jackson Dancer

Jenna Dewan on Working for Janet Jackson as a Dancer

Jenna Dewan had a successful career as a model before deciding to pursue acting.

She even worked as a dancer for one of the greatest entertainers of all time, Jackson Jackson, before landing a role in one of the biggest dance movies in history.

Dewan has long credited Jackson with her success and has spoken fondly of her time working with the “Scream” singer.

Dewan made a living as a professional dancer long before she became a well-known actor.

Dewan got her big break with her idol, Michael Jackson, after years of training.

In light of the recent airing of Michael Jackson’s Lifetime docuseries, Dewan reminded fans of where she got her start.

She captioned a throwback photo of her and Jackson on Instagram with, “TBT to living out one of my biggest dreams.”

“When I moved to LA, I only had one goal in mind…and that was to tour with the legend herself.”

“I had one of the most incredible experiences of my life touring with Janet,” she continued, “but she also showed me just how powerful a woman can be while still maintaining unwavering kindness and respect for everyone around her.”

A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

@janetjackson, I adore you!”

Dewan’s post drew Jackson’s attention, and he responded.

Two kissy-face emojis were her reply.

It’s not the first time Dewan has shared details about her life on the road with Jackson.

She posted an Instagram photo in 2017 of a group of former dancers from the “Nasty” singer’s various tours.

In part, she captioned the post, “Generations of Janet kids brought together.”

“Dancing for her was never just a job; it was an opportunity to be a part of a legacy.”

I’ve been pinching myself all day, being in a room with these legends years later.

“I’m looking forward to sharing this information with you soon.”

During an appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, she also expressed her affection for Jackson.

Dewan admitted that she hasn’t always had a close relationship with Jackson, but she has nothing but admiration for her.

“I’m not really in touch with Janet,” she admitted, “but when I see her — we’ve seen each other at various parties or we actually emailed a few months ago.”

“Janet is responsible for a lot of my success.

She was my dream job, my first big dance job, and it was because of her that I was able to achieve my goals.

