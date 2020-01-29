Jenna Dewan’s Boyfriend Steve Kazee Appears to React to Channing Tatum Drama

It appears more than one nerve was frayed when an Instagram troll criticized Channing Tatum over his back-on-again relationship with Jessie J and brought his ex-wife Jenna Dewan into the mix.

On Friday, the Magic Mike star had posted a photo of him with the singer, days after E! News reported they had reconciled after a brief breakup. The troll commented, “Jenna looks better with you,” prompting Channing to go off on the stranger, calling them a “horrible hateful person.” The actor also wrote, “Ain’t nobody more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess. And yeah that includes my ex,” before clarifying that Jenna is “beautiful and amazing in her own right.”

The actress’ boyfriend and Shameless alum Steve Kazee, father of her upcoming second child, later appeared to publicly defend his lady’s honor. He shared on his Instagram Stories a gif meme of Will Ferrell bearing the words “Watch your mouth.” He wrote underneath it, “That reckless talk bruh…”

Steve later deleted the post. Channing later disabled the comments on his, while posting a new photo of Jessie.

Jenna, who shares with Channing her first child, daughter Everly, 6, and Steve have been together for more than a year. She is due to give birth to their first baby together in a few months.

Channing and Jessie also began dating more than a year ago. They broke up late last year, then reconciled two months later. Channing and Jessie made their red carpet debut as a couple soon after his Internet battle over her began on Friday, at the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year Gala in Los Angeles.