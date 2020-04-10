Jenna Dewan’s fiance Steve Kazee shares portrait of son Callum

Steve Kazee has shared a portrait of new son Callum to social media.

The actor posted a close up shot of the little boy that he welcomed with fiancee Jenna Dewan on March 6. And in his captioned Steve hinted that the little one has had past lives.

‘This kid already has it all figured out. This is definitely not his first go round the cosmic wheel,’ began the theater vet.

Kazee added to the Wednesday post: ‘Say hello to the world Callum Kazee! You certainly know how to make an entrance pal!’

The child was in a white onesie as a knitted white blanket lay over him.

Things seem to be going harmoniously in their household as Jenna has been enamored in observing 44-year-old fiance Kazee become a dad for the first time.

Jenna gushed to People magazine on Wednesday: ‘It was incredible to watch the awe in his eyes of experiencing birth for the very first time, and the first time he laid eyes on our son.

‘He was crying the whole time and he cut the umbilical cord. Seeing his transformation of becoming a dad was one of the best things I’ve ever witnessed. It was beautiful. Birth is such a bonding experience, you’re transformed at the end of it.’

As she also has Everly, Jenna felt very prepared before welcoming Callum.

She explained: ‘I’d heard this from a lot of people, that there’s something that happens with the second baby, that there’s a little bit more calm and peace in knowing what’s happening.

‘Knowing what’s coming down the line, you are able to be a little more present and enjoy all of it and it’s so true.’

The Flirty Dancing host would play 20-minute Sanskrit prayer, The Devi Prayer, to aid in her relaxation including in the background while welcoming her second child via cesarean section.

She said: ‘It’s a very peaceful song. It always puts me at ease. I put that on our playlist and I said to Steve, “If I ever start to look like I’m getting anxious or if I was having a rough time, just please play that.” He was actually born to that song.’

Just a day prior looked stunning as she cuddled with 18-day-old son Callum in a sweet snap posted onto her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

Jenna has made a conscious effort to document the family’s time in quarantine on Instagram – from cuddles with Callum to bonding time with dog Cosmo.

By engaging in a self-imposed quarantine, the couple are forced to limit all visitors, including family members.

A source close to the family told People: ‘They are limiting visitors to try and keep everyone healthy. The pandemic is obviously extra worrisome with a newborn.’

Meanwhile, Dewan and ex-husband Channing Tatum’s daughter Everly, six, is home for two weeks amid school closures.

The insider continued: ‘They all plan on just staying home… She is trying to focus on her happiness and stay calm so she can be the best mom to her baby and Everly.

‘Steve has been great. He is changing diapers and carrying the baby around,’ said the insider of the first time father.

Dewan and Kazee welcomed Callum into the world on March 6, less than one month after they announced their engagement to the world via Instagram.

She posted a black-and-white selfie from the delivery room of the newborn sleeping on her shoulder, announcing the baby news.

The caption read: ‘And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond. Welcome to the world you little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20.’

Kazee proposed to Dewan during her crystal-laden baby shower in February.

Dewan first met Kazee in 2012 while backstage at Manhattan’s Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre where the Tony-winning thespian was performing his hit Broadway musical, Once.

They didn’t begin dating until March 2018, seven months before the former back-up dancer filed for divorce from her ex-husband Channing Tatum, which was finalized November 20.

Tatum has moved on from Jenna with pop-star Jessie J.

The 39-year-old actor and the Price Tag songstress ended their 13-month relationship back in December, but got back together in January.