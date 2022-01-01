Jenna Dewan’s real-life fiancé Steve Kazee plays her husband in ‘The Rookie.’

Jenna Dewan’s real-life fiancé Steve Kazee is cast as her husband in the film “The Rookie.”

Bailey (Jenna Dewan) has an estranged husband, who she keeps hidden from Nolan (Nathan Fillion), according to The Rookie.

Bailey’s husband, Jason, is played by none other than Dewan’s real-life fiance, Steve Kazee, to the delight of fans.

In December, Kazee made his first appearance on The Rookie.

In the episode “Breakdown,” Nolan and Bailey are confessing their love for each other when Kazee’s Jason interrupts them.

He tells Nolan that he “got out” a week ago and that he is Bailey’s husband.

Fans are ecstatic about the reveal, not only because of the implications for the story, but also because Kazee and Dewan are engaged in real life.

The actors have been married since 2018 and have a son named Callum together.

Dewan revealed in a recent interview with Daily Pop that the couple’s wedding has been postponed due to the pandemic.

“So we’re going to take our time, we’re not rushing, and we’ll kind of see how the next year shakes out and go from there,” Dewan told the outlet.

“However, it’s difficult for us because I want to be able to plan a lovely get-together, whether it’s small, medium, or large, but the world has other ideas right now.”

Dewan talked about her relationship with Kazee and his epic proposal serenade in a September interview with People.

She also revealed that the two prioritize spending time together.

“I think we realized how important it was to make time for each other, even when we were all stuck inside,” Dewan said.

“It was about saying, ‘OK, tonight is our movie night, or this is our time together,'” the Rookie actress explained.

“And that made a huge difference and really helped us with everything that was going on around us — you just have to carve out the time, even with kids, careers, and quarantine.”

Happy Thanksgiving! I enjoy revisiting old photos from previous Thanksgivings.

Lots of laughs at home with my love, my babes, and my family.

Now that Dewan and Kazee are working together on The Rookie, and that, too…

