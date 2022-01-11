Jenna Jameson has been admitted to the hospital and is receiving treatment for Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Jenna Jameson has given her fans some good news about her health.

On Monday, the former adult film star revealed that she is undergoing treatment for a rare illness in a video posted from her hospital bed.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome is a rare auto-immune disorder that affects the body’s nerves and muscles, according to the mother of three.

“Right now, I’m still in the hospital.”

We’ve also received some responses.

“I’m working through a little syndrome called Guillain-Barré Syndrome,” Jameson explained in her video.

“I’ve started my IVIG treatment,” Jameson wrote in the caption, adding that she “will likely remain [in the hospital]until treatment is complete.”

“I’m hoping to get out of here as soon as possible.”

Jameson’s fifth day in the hospital, according to the timeline she presented in her posts, is Monday.

Lior Bitton, Jameson’s partner, posted a video to her Instagram account on Saturday, updating people on her condition and the events that led to her hospitalization.

Jameson had been “not feeling so good” for a while and had been “throwing up for a couple weeks,” according to Bitton. The hospital gave her a CT scan and cleared her to go home, but she soon discovered she “couldn’t carry herself.”

Her legs had very weak muscles.”

“As a result, she couldn’t walk to the bathroom.”

“And then it got really bad within two days,” Bitton said in the video, as he sat on a couch with the couple’s 4-year-old daughter, Batel.

Her legs began to fail her, and she could no longer walk.”

Bitton said that even with a walker, her knees buckled and she couldn’t support her own body weight due to her weakened muscles.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome is a “rare autoimmune disorder in which a person’s own immune system damages the nerves, causing muscle weakness and occasionally paralysis,” according to the CDC.

The disorder can cause symptoms that last “a few weeks to several years,” according to the CDC, but “most people recover completely.”

