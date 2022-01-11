Jenna Jameson has been admitted to the hospital with Guillain-Barre Syndrome after being unable to walk.

Jenna Jameson announced her diagnosis of Guillain-Barré Syndrome to her Instagram followers in a hospital video posted on Monday, January 10.

“First and foremost, thank you for all of the love and support through my DMs,” the 47-year-old former adult film star captioned the video.

“I see each and every one of you, and I value your presence.

My [Intravenous Immunoglobulin] treatment has begun because the doctors suspect Guillain-Barré Syndrome.

I’m in the hospital and will most likely stay until my treatment is finished.

I’m hoping to leave here as soon as possible.”

“I did NOT get the [coronavirus vaccine]or any jab,” the Las Vegas native said, concluding, “This is NOT a reaction to the jab.”

Thank you for taking the time to think about me.”

Lior Bitton, the Hawaii resident’s fiancé, had posted an update from her account two days prior, saying she hadn’t been “feeling so good” and had been “throwing up for a couple weeks.”

“She wasn’t able to walk to the bathroom,” the businessman, 48, explained on Saturday, January 8.

She was falling asleep on her way back or to the bathroom, and I had to pick her up and carry her to bed.

Then, within two days, things started to go downhill.

Her legs began to give way and she was unable to maintain her balance.

She couldn’t walk because she was paralyzed.”

“Today is her third day in the hospital,” Bitton wrote, referring to Jameson’s 4-year-old daughter Batel.

The hospital performed CT, MRI, and Spinal Tap examinations.

We’re waiting to find out what’s wrong with her and how we can help her get better and feel better.”

Guillain-Barré Syndrome is a rare autoimmune disorder in which the immune system attacks the nerves, resulting in muscle weakness and paralysis, according to the CDC.

The condition can last anywhere from a few weeks to several years, and it can even cause permanent nerve damage in some people.

In 2019, two years after giving birth to Batel, Jameson got engaged to Bitton.

While this is their first child together, the author of How to Make Love Like a Porn Star is also the mother of 12-year-old twins Jesse and Journey Ortiz, who she shares with ex-husband Tito Ortiz.

Jameson revealed in September 2018 that her sons had “unfortunately not” met Batel.

