Jenna Jameson is still in the hospital, and doctors say she doesn’t have Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Jenna Jameson is still in the hospital, and doctors have confirmed that she does not have Guillain-Barré Syndrome.

Jenna Jameson’s health status has been updated.

Lior Bitton, her partner, has confirmed that the former adult film star is still in the hospital, but that her diagnosis is not Guillain-Barré Syndrome.

“Jenna is still in the hospital, but she doesn’t have Guillain-Barré syndrome,” Bitton said in a video posted to Jameson’s Instagram account on Monday.

“The doctor confirmed it after a second test and five rounds of IVGH, so she does not have Guillain-Barré syndrome.”

“We’ll keep you updated as soon as possible,” he added.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome is a “rare autoimmune disorder in which a person’s own immune system damages the nerves, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a video that was published on Jan.

Bitton confirmed that Jameson’s leg movement was not improving and that more tests would be needed to confirm the true diagnosis.

“I have an update on Jenna.

Her legs were thinning out.

She is unable to walk or stand, and the IVIG treatment and vitamins have had no effect on her condition.

“Now that they suspect it’s guillain-barre syndrome, they’re running more tests because they’re not sure,” Bitton wrote.

Jenna Jameson Bitton (@jennacantlose) shared this post.

“Tomorrow is going to be a big day for Jenna with a lot of neurological tests,” he continued.

She is grateful for all of your prayers and encouraging messages.

Please continue to send her messages so that she can maintain her strength.

” I appreciate it.”

In the month of January,

10, Jameson updated her fans with a video from the hospital.

“Right now, I’m still in the hospital.”

We’ve also received some responses.

“I’m dealing with a condition called Guillain-Barré Syndrome, which I’m trying to overcome,” Jameson explained.

Jameson, 47, wrote in the caption at the time that she had “started my IVIG treatment” and that she would “likely remain [in the hospital]until treatment is complete.”

“I’m hoping to get out of here as soon as possible.”

Jenna Jameson Bitton (@jennacantlose) shared this article on Twitter.

Bitton walked fans through the process of Jameson’s illness in a follow-up video posted on Saturday, saying that they decided to seek medical help after Jameson’s vomiting became persistent.

The doctors sent her home, but Jameson became too sick to care for herself.

