Jenna Jameson, what happened to her?

Jenna Jameson has vanished.

JENNA Jameson began her acting career in erotic videos and as a stripper in 1993.

The former pornographic film actress made headlines in January 2022 when it was revealed she had been diagnosed with a rare neurological disease.

Jameson, 47, is an American model, former pornographic film actress, businesswoman, and television personality who was born on April 9, 1974.

She has appeared in a number of x-rated films over the years, as well as in the music video for Eminem’s “Without Me” in 2002.

In the year 2000, Jameson established ClubJenna, an online adult company known for providing pictures, videos, blogs, relationship advice, and stock tips.

Playboy bought the company for an undisclosed sum in the end.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has an estimated net worth of (dollar)5 million as of January 2022.

Jameson’s fiancé, Lior Bitton, announced in January 2022 that she had been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome and is unable to walk.

According to PageSix, she was taken to the hospital after “not feeling so good” and throwing up for two weeks.

Bitton told fans, “Then she came back home and she couldn’t carry herself.”

“Her leg muscles were extremely weak.

As a result, she was unable to walk to the bathroom.

I’d have to pick her up and carry her to bed if she fell on the way back or to the bathroom.

Then it got really bad within two days; her legs stopped holding her up, and she couldn’t walk.”

According to the CDC, Guillain-Barré syndrome, also known as GBS, is a rare autoimmune disorder in which a person’s own immune system damages nerves, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis.

Symptoms are said to last anywhere from a few weeks to several years, and while most people recover completely, some suffer permanent nerve damage.

After explaining that she was given a high dose of immunoglobulin therapy, Bitton continued, “She’s doing physical therapy to try to stand on her legs, but she can’t stand at the moment.”

“They’re just getting started with the treatment, so we’ll see how it goes.”

So please keep praying.”

Jameson was married twice before meeting Bitton, an Israeli businessman. They have three children together.

Brad Armstrong, a Canadian pornographic actor, director, producer, screenwriter, and costume designer, was Jameson’s first husband.

They married in 1996, but divorced in 2001.

In 2003, Jameson remarried Jay Grdina, an American businessman and former pornographic actor.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.