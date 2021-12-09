Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy’s Refusal to Dance With Jojo Siwa in Early Rehearsals on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

In season 30 of the ABC competition series, popstar JoJo Siwa and professional dancer Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy competed together.

Johnson Chmerkovskiy recently revealed that she refused to dance with Siwa until she removed a baggy shirt from their first few weeks of rehearsals.

Find out why Johnson Chmerkovskiy insisted on Siwa removing her shirt during rehearsals and what it meant.

The Mirrorball Trophy was won by Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach in November.

Siwa and Johnson Chmerkovskiy came in second despite their high scores throughout the season.

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke finished third, and Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten finished fourth.

Siwa was self-conscious about her shoulders when she auditioned for Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars.

“I made her cry one time… it was our second week, she was wearing the baggiest shirt,” Johnson Chmerkovskiy told Olivia Jade in an episode of her podcast called “Conversations with… Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy.”

Johnson Chmerkovskiy demanded Siwa remove her baggy shirt so he could better see her body movements.

Johnson Chmerkovskiy said to Siwa, “I’m sorry, but I won’t dance with you until you take it off.”

Johnson Chmerkovskiy and Siwa worked through their emotions together.

“She said, ‘I don’t like my arms [or]shoulders,’ and I said, ‘I wish you could see how stunning you are,'” Johnson Chmerkovskiy said.

Siwa and she looked in the mirror together and spoke affirming words.

Siwa eventually ditched her baggy shirt and only came to practice in crop tops after that.

Siwa’s confidence skyrocketed during her Dancing with the Stars experience, as Johnson Chmerkovskiy explains to Jade.

“I really saw my efforts help transform JoJo… into a woman this season,” the DWTS pro said.

“Perhaps it’s because I’d done something similar before.

I saw a lot of potential, a lot of growth, a lot of areas where she could gain confidence and be accepting and loving of herself.”

Johnson Chmerkovskiy was also helped by seeing Siwa’s transformation over the course of ten weeks.

Despite this, Johnson Chmerkovskiy already felt like a winner heading into the semi-finals…

