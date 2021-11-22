Jenna Johnson Discusses Her Husband Val Chmerkovskiy’s Possibility of Leaving ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Jenna Johnson hopes Val Chmerkovskiy’s time on Dancing With the Stars isn’t coming to an end.

“I think he’s the best male dancer on the show,” the 27-year-old So You Think You Can Dance alum told Entertainment Tonight about her husband’s possible exit from the ABC show.

“I believe there is a lot more from him that we haven’t seen yet that I would like to see.”

Johnson told the outlet that she hopes Chmerkovskiy, 35, will return for Season 31 and that she will “support him no matter what.”

“I think it’ll be entertaining to watch him try out new activities.”

She went on to say, “He’s the most artistic person.”

“I’d like to see him act, direct, and pursue music, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

I’m hoping it’s not because he’s such a natural dancer.”

Johnson wants to return to the ballroom, regardless of Chmerkovskiy’s plans.

“I’ll definitely be back.”

“It’ll be different [without him], but I think it’ll also be amazing,” she said.

“I enjoy being able to work on different projects with my friends that we can support and help each other succeed with.”

So I’m sure he’d be as invested in my season as he is now.

But I’m not done dancing on that floor with my husband just yet.

“It’s not finished yet.”

On Monday, November 22, Johnson and JoJo Siwa will compete in the season 30 finals, while Chmerkovskiy and Olivia Jade Giannulli were eliminated earlier in the month.

Following their departure, the Ukrainian pro speculated that the YouTuber might have been his final celebrity partner.

“I’ve always made it clear that I intend to return to the show.

I really enjoy the show.

It’s a lot of fun for me to be there.

I am extremely thankful for the opportunity.

On November 8, he told ET, “Is this my last season? Probably.”

“I have no regrets regarding my time on the show.”

The season has left me with no regrets.

I couldn’t have asked for a better partner to bring it to a close with.”

After a week, the pro revealed his plans for the future.

“I’m going to promote dance, so go to Dance With Me or a local dance studio.”

