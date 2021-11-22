Jenna Johnson Reacts to Val Chmerkovskiy’s Potential Exit From ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Jenna Johnson Reacts to Val Chmerkovskiy’s Possible Exit From ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Jenna Johnson, a pro on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars, has weighed in on her husband Val Chmerkovskiy’s recent comments about leaving the show.

Johnson expressed her own feelings about Chmerkovskiy’s possible exit in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, telling the outlet that she hopes he does not leave the show.

Following his elimination with partner Olivia Jade Giannulli, Chmerkovskiy previously stated that Season 30 will “probably” be his final season.

While Chmerkovskiy hasn’t made an official decision about his future on DWTS, his wife hopes he will.

“I hope [it’s not] the end,” Johnson told ET.

I believe he is the show’s best male dancer, and I can say that with confidence and pride.

Johnson will “support him no matter what” whether Chmerkovskiy chooses to stay or go.

“And I think it’ll be interesting to watch him try out new things,” she added.

“He’s the most creative individual I’ve ever met.”

I’d like to see him act, direct, and pursue music in the future, but we’ll have to wait and see.

There’s a lot of speculation about Chmerkovskiy’s future on DWTS, but what about Johnson’s? The professional dancer, who made it to the Season 30 finale alongside partner JoJo Siwa, said that fans can relax about her time on the show.

“I’ll definitely be back here.”

It’ll be different [without him], but I think it’ll be fantastic,” Johnson said.

“I enjoy being able to work on different projects with my friends that we can support and help each other succeed with.”

So, just like he is now, I know he would be completely invested in my season.

But I haven’t finished dancing on that floor with my husband yet.

“Not done yet,” Chmerkovskiy said after his elimination earlier this season.

He stated that he is “grateful” for all of the opportunities that the show has provided him, but that he will “probably” be taking his final bow with the show.

Only time will tell if Chmerkovskiy retires from dancing for good.

