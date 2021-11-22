Jenna Johnson’s Reaction to Husband Val Chmerkovskiy’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Exit (Exclusive)

Jenna Johnson isn’t ready for her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, to leave Dancing With the Stars, which he recently told ET’s Lauren Zima is “probably” his last season.

Johnson admitted to ET during a camera blocking rehearsal for this week’s DWTS finale that his wife wasn’t ready for him to leave the show.

“I’m hoping this isn’t the end.”

Johnson said of Chmerkovskiy, “I believe he is the best male dancer on the show, and I can say that very confidently and proudly.”

“I believe there is a lot more from him that we haven’t seen yet that I would like to see.”

“I will support him no matter what,” Johnson said if Chmerkovskiy chooses not to return.

I think it’ll be entertaining to watch him try out new activities.

He’s the most artistic person I’ve ever met.

I’d like to see him act, direct, and pursue music, but we’ll have to wait and see.

I’m hoping it’s not because he’s a natural dancer.”

Johnson intends to continue dancing on the show regardless of Chmerkovskiy’s choice.

“I’ll definitely be back.”

It’ll be different [without him], but I think it’ll be great,” she said.

“I enjoy being able to work on different projects with my friends that we can support and help each other succeed at.”

So I’m sure he’d be just as invested in my season as he is now.

But I’m not done dancing on that floor with my husband yet.

“We’re still not done.”

Chmerkovskiy discussed the possibility of not returning to DWTS after he and his season 30 partner, Olivia Jade, were eliminated during Janet Jackson Week earlier this month.

“I’ve always been adamant about returning to the show.

I really enjoy the show.

It’s a lot of fun for me to be on it.

He pondered, “Is this my last season?” he was grateful for the opportunity.

“It’s possible.”

Most likely.

My time on the show was a blast, and I have no regrets.

The season left me with no regrets.

I couldn’t have asked for a better partner to bring it to a close with.”

Chmerkovskiy went on to say that his decision had been made.

