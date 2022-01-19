Jenna Ortega Could Return for ‘You’ Season 4

Jenna Ortega Could Return for Season 4 of ‘You’

There’s a reason Jenna Ortega appears to be a familiar face.

Despite the fact that she is only 19, the talented actor has already spent a decade in the entertainment industry.

Ortega has a lengthy resume.

The California native has starred in hit TV shows like Jane The Virgin, Stuck in the Middle, and You, and has flitted between genres.

She also has the lead role in the upcoming Netflix horror comedy Wednesday.

Ortega’s abilities, however, aren’t restricted to the small screen.

She has appeared in films such as the recently released Scream.

She also received positive feedback for her performance in The Fallout, which will premiere on HBO Max on January 27.

Though Ortega has given a number of memorable performances, her portrayal of Ellie Alves on You was undoubtedly one of the most talked-about.

Ortega portrayed Joe Goldberg’s teenage neighbor in You Season 2.

Ellie became another young person for Joe to keep an eye on. She was gifted, intelligent, and jaded.

Sadly, his involvement in Ellie’s life resulted in a disastrous outcome.

Delilah, Ellie’s sister, was murdered as a result of Joe and Love’s actions.

Ellie was forced to flee, relying on monetary donations from Joe to stay alive.

Despite the fact that Ellie is mentioned in You Season 3, Ortega is absent from the season.

It wasn’t for lack of trying, though.

In an interview with NYLON, the Scream actress said there was a chance she could return to the set.

She was not able to reprise her role in season 3 due to scheduling conflicts.

“There was talk,” Ortega said of You Season 3. “But it was just scheduling conflicts and situations that it just wasn’t possible at the time.”

Despite this, the actor is hopeful that Ellie will return to the hit Netflix series.

“I’d be thrilled to return to that set.”

But what was it about the set of You that Ortega adored so much? According to the actor, she adored the professionalism she encountered on set.

In addition, while portraying Ellie, she felt a sense of artistic freedom.

Ortega said, “Everyone there was just so delightful and professional and exceptional at what they do.”

“Being in that environment was extremely beneficial to me, particularly being on a set where you were given creative freedom or had your voice heard.”

Despite her admiration for You’s environment, Ortega admits to having…

