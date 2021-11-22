Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Announces New Collection at Heavenly Flower Store [Exclusive]

Farley is a mother, a YouTuber, and the owner of Heavenly Flower, a boutique shop in the American Dream Mall, when she is not filming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Just a few months after her in-store event, “JWoww” reached out to her via email to discuss Heavenly Flower’s latest clothing release.

Farley’s boutique store in the American Dream Mall, Heavenly Flower, is named after her daughter Meilani Mathews.

The store, which is located in East Rutherford, New Jersey, sells everything from clothing and accessories to candles dedicated to Saint Orgasma (the patron saint of good sex).

Heavenly Flower’s women’s, children’s, and genderless styles are fun and affordable for Jersey Shore fans.

In September 2021, Farley told us, “I want to make sure we’re fashion-forward [and affordable].”

Fans of the Jersey Shore can shop in-store at the American Dream Mall, where Farley holds meet-and-greets for fans on occasion.

“I just love how intimate [the store]is,” Farley said at the VIP event.

“It’s fantastic to be able to sit down one-on-one with them and get to know them.”

They learn about my shop and a different side of me.”

Fans who live outside of New Jersey are in luck.

The majority of Heavenly Flower items, including the new drops, can be found online.

Farley is releasing a new Heavenly Flower collection every week on February 22.

Farley currently has the Butterfly Half and Best Friends collections available on her store’s website.

The most recent addition is a family-friendly line of sweatshirts, sweatpants, and t-shirts that can be worn by the entire family.

“The Rainbow and Clouds Collection is one of my favorites so far,” Farley says in an email.

“We came up with this concept based on the idea that a rainbow wouldn’t be complete without some rain.”

Good things will always come, no matter how difficult your situation is.

“I want everyone who wears this collection to be reminded of something positive.”

This look is available in all adult sizes from small to XXL, as well as all children’s sizes.

For updates on future collections, follow Heavenly Flower on social media.

In addition, Heavenly Flower is running an Early Black Friday Sale that will run until November.

Farley is said to be on social media…

