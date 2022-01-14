Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley of Jersey Shore looks unrecognizable in a photo from early seasons before undergoing ‘lip filler and plastic surgery.’

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley of Jersey Shore appears unrecognizable in a photo from early seasons before undergoing ‘lip filler and plastic surgery.’

Jenni “JWoww” Farley of the Jersey Shore appeared unrecognizable in a throwback photo she shared from her early days on the reality show.

The 35-year-old TV personality shared the photo in honor of Family Vacation, which recently celebrated its 100th episode.

JWoww held the house’s duck phone up to her ear in the resurfaced season 3 photo.

While listening intently to the person on the other end of the line, she cringed to someone off camera.

Jenni had a zig-zag part in her hair, thinner lips, and orange-tinted tanned skin, and she looked unrecognizable.

Her cleavage was teased by a low-cut white tank top with the word “rebel” emblazoned across the chest.

“Don’t forget to tune in to the 100th EPISODE of @jerseyshore family vacation tonight 8pm on @mtv,” the reality star wrote in the caption.

Despite the fact that her lips have grown noticeably larger since her days on Jersey Shore, the reality star told People that she “doesn’t like touching her face.”

“I don’t like touching my face because I’m afraid you’ll never be able to undo it.”

People who have nose jobs, cheek implants, and other cosmetic procedures cannot go back to their previous appearance.

“I adore my nose,” the actress said to the publication.

In 2016, the mother of two talked about her various surgeries, though she said she wouldn’t pursue “invasive” procedures until later in life.

“I’m 31 years old,” she told ET.

I don’t think I’ll ever get any younger.

I’m going to do the minimally invasive surgeries and such.

“To stay youthful so I don’t have to do the more dramatic ones when I’m 50, 60, or 70.”

In March, the MTV star announced her engagement to boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello.

Jenni’s ex-husband previously expressed his happiness for his ex’s new love.

JWoww has recently been compared to Kim Kardashian by fans, who believe she looks more like her old self.

Jenni had larger lips, thicker brows, and long, shiny, dark hair in a recent photo.

She “looked like a Kardashian,” according to fans of the Jersey Shore star.

“Why do you look like Kim Kardashian? I don’t recognize you, Jenni,” one social media user wondered.

Jenni has been dubbed a “clone” of the founder of the Skims.

Others have pointed out that Jenni and fellow Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick now resemble each other, with the latter recently being dubbed a Kim K copycat as well.

