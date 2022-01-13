Trolls have compared Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley of the Jersey Shore to Teen Mom Farrah Abraham, calling her a “bad mom” for a photo of her 7-year-old daughter.

Trolls have dubbed Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley of the Jersey Shore a “bad mom” because of a photo of her 7-year-old daughter, comparing her to Teen Mom Farrah Abraham.

For her new photo with her seven-year-old daughter, Trolls compared Jenni “JWoww” Farley to Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham.

Jenni, 35, received backlash after posting the photo on Instagram on Wednesday.

Jenni and her daughter Meilani posed for the new photo outside in their winter jackets.

As the MTV star wore a serious expression, Meilani pursed her lips and made a peace sign with her hands.

Jenni captioned the photo, saying, “Jackets from @NovaKids by @FashionNova.”

Fans flocked to the comments section shortly after Jenni posted the photo, comparing her to Farrah, who is 30 years Jenni’s senior.

Many fans chastised Farrah for refusing to let her 12-year-old daughter Sophia act her age in mature photos.

Many people believe Jenni uses her daughter for Instagram endorsement deals, as one person put it: “That’s all she teaches her kid?”

It’s a pity.

Her son, on the other hand, is a Farrah 2.0.

“Posing with your kids on social media is depressing.”

Another critic wrote, “Whenever I see a picture related to an ad, I always wonder how Jenni asks Meilani to pose with her.”

‘Sweetie, it’s time for another Fashion Nova photo!’ Or simply put on the outfit in the morning and ask her to take photos of you at random times throughout the day.”

“Why does Jwowws little girl always look so unbelievably sad and with way too much make-up?” a third asked.

“Oh when Milani is 20, dating a 30-year-old, getting tattoos, a booblipface job, putting in fake hair, and hanging out at the clubs getting into fights with other people, peeing behind the bar, that’ll be the day…like motherlike daughter…she (and all her friends) will see this on TV and karma is a biatch lol,” another critic wrote.

According to one commenter, Jenni posts “a lot of recent model pics,” whereas Meilani is “too young to do this, she doesn’t know what she’s doing,” according to another.

On the other hand, many Jersey Shore fans praised the post.

One fan described the photo as “cute,” while another described the couple as “so lovely.”

One fan dubbed the mother-daughter duo “twins,” while another dubbed the girls “queens.”

Another Instagram user commented on Meilani’s maturation, saying, “She’s getting so big.”

“You’re both gorgeous,” says the other.

Jenni and ex-husband Roger Mathews have a five-year-old son, Meilani, together.

Jenni’s new photo with her daughter comes after fans complained about Jenni’s previous posts…

