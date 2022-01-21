Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley shares a sweet photo of her 5-year-old son Greyson, who fans say is ‘growing up too fast.’

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley shares a sweet photo of her 5-year-old son Greyson, who fans say is ‘growing up so fast.’

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley of the Jersey Shore shared a sweet photo of her five-year-old son Greyson on Instagram.

Fans reacted positively to the adorable photo, telling the star that he’s ‘growing up so fast.’

Jenni, 35, shared a photo of Greyson in a green tracksuit, his hands forming a heart.

“My @greysonmathews,” she said in the caption.

“My God, he is adorable,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“He’s looking so grown up!!! Sweet boy!” said another.

“Growing up so fast! Time flies!” exclaimed a third.

Jenni also has a seven-year-old daughter named Meilani, whom she shares with her ex-husband Roger Mathews.

Trolls compared the reality star to Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham earlier this month, branding her a “bad mom.”

Jenni and her daughter Meilani were posing for the camera outside in their winter coats when the phone rang.

Meilani pursed her lips and made a peace sign with her hands as the MTV star maintained a serious expression.

Jenni captioned the photo, “Jackets from @NovaKids by @FashionNova.”

Jersey Shore fans rushed to the comments section shortly after Jenni shared the photo, comparing her to Farrah, 30.

Many fans have chastised Farrah for not allowing her 12-year-old daughter Sophia to act her age, and the Teen Mom OG alum is known for sharing mature photos with her daughter Sophia.

Many people believe Jenni uses her daughter for Instagram endorsement deals, as one person put it: “That’s all she teaches her kid? Just pose and get paid.”

What a pity!

What about her son? She’s a Farrah 2.0. “Posing and showing your children on social media is sad.”

“Whenever I see a picture related to an ad, I always wonder how Jenni asks Meilani to pose with her,” wrote another critic.

‘Sweetie, it’s time for another Fashion Nova photo!’ Or just put on the clothes in the morning and randomly ask her to take a picture with you during the day.”