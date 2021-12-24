Top 4 Jersey Shore Moments by Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley

The Top 4 Iconic Jersey Shore Moments, according to Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley

“After I have sex with a guy, I will rip their heads off,” Jenni “JWoww” Farley says in the opening credits of Jersey Shore.

Farley, along with the rest of the Jersey Shore cast, has established himself as Reality TV royalty.

In the ten years since Jersey Shore debuted on MTV, these are the four “JWoww” moments that fans can’t get enough of.

During the first season of Jersey Shore, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi was punched in the face at the Beachcomber Bar and Grill.

Polizzi was hit by a drunken patron, Brad Ferro, when he confronted him.

Before Ferro struck Polizzi, a friend had purchased a round of shots for her and her Jersey Shore roommates.

Ferro, who was inebriated at the time, took the shots and started passing them out to his friends.

When Polizzi addressed Ferro, he struck her.

Polizzi had previously been an outcast in the house prior to that night at Beachcomber.

Farley and her roommates chastised “Snooki” for her drunken first night, but when Polizzi was attacked, Farley and her roommates rushed to her aid.

Farley and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola escorted Polizzi to the bathroom, where they consoled her and cleaned her up.

When they returned to the shore house, Farley informed Polizzi that she was a member of the family.

The night “Snooki” was punched is, ironically, her favorite Jersey Shore memory.

It was also the night “Snooki” and “JWoww” started dating.

In the early seasons of Jersey Shore, Angelina Pivarnick and the rest of the house were tense.

But her rivalry with Farley was the most acrimonious.

The Jersey Shore cast struggled to accept Pivarnick as a family member after he left season 1 early.

While they were filming Jersey Shore Season 2 in Miami, Pivarnick attempted to make amends with her roommates.

“I don’t want to fight with you guys,” Pivarnick said in a season 2 episode.

Farley, on the other hand, had learned of Pivarnick’s trash-talking after he had left the show.

“You ran your mouth in front of my best friends,” Farley said.

“I’m staying here indefinitely,” Pivarnick declared.

“You can stay and get your f******* a** beat, or you can stay and get your f******* a** beat,” Farley explained.

Another memorable moment from Jersey’s first season…

Infosurhoy’s entertainment news is brief.

src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/Tj-QbwgjJJs?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture

src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/P9owMEbqGxk?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media;

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]