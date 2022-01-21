Jennie Nguyen of ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Apologizes for ‘Offensive’ 2020 Facebook Posts

Jennie Nguyen of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has apologized for offensive comments she made on her Facebook account, which she has since deactivated.

The reality TV star apologized for her previous remarks in an Instagram post on Thursday.

Nguyen wrote, “I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that have resurfaced today.”

“I thought I was speaking out against violence at the time, but I’ve since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were.”

“It’s why I deactivated that account more than a year ago,” she continued, “and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives other than my own.”

I regret those posts and apologize profusely for the hurt they caused.”

The posts were made at the height of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, after George Floyd’s death, according to Page Six.

Nguyen, a Vietnamese-American, shared racially insensitive memes and mocked protestors, comparing them to “thugs” in the posts.

Fans of the show demanded that Andy Cohen and other Real Housewives producers fire her after the posts resurfaced on Wednesday.

Meredith Marks, a co-star of Nguyen’s on the show, tweeted “Vile” on Wednesday night.

When asked to speak up by a fan, Marks said she wasn’t allowed to say anything else at the time.

She wrote, “Not allowed to rn.”

“However, I do have a lot more to say about a variety of topics, and I will.”

The third season of RHOSLC is currently in production.

Fans may recall that in season 2, Nguyen called out castmate Mary Cosby for making remarks about her “slanted eyes” and “yellow skin,” for which Cosby apologized. Cosby, who was not present for the reunion and has not returned to filming the show, was not present for the reunion and has not returned to filming the show.

