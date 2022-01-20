Jennie Nguyen of ‘RHOSLC’ Apologizes for ‘Offensive’ Facebook Posts: ‘I Thought I Was Speaking Out Against Violence,’ she says.

Jennie Nguyen, a newcomer to RHOSLC, has come under fire after the release of “offensive” 2020 Facebook posts.

The reality star has since apologized for the content, claiming that at the time she was “speaking out against violence.”

In the beginning of January,

A Reddit user posted screenshots of controversial content shared by the newest Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member on her Facebook page in 2020 in 2022.

Jennie Nguyen issued a statement a few hours after the release, acknowledging the backlash after many fans called for her to be fired.

She began by apologizing for the now-deleted posts, claiming that at the time of posting, she thought she was “speaking out against violence.”

“I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused,” Nguyen continued, adding that she deactivated the account last year and planned to continue educating herself on different “perspectives.” She concluded her statement with the hashtag “hate is a virus.”

While Nguyen disabled Instagram comments, those on Twitter were able to respond.

Many people refused to accept her apology because they wanted her to explain the contentious posts that had nothing to do with speaking out against violence.

Some speculated that she only apologized because the posts had surfaced again.

Many Housewife fans were taken aback by the newcomer’s numerous posts, accusing her of racism and anti-Black Lives Matter sentiment.

Several memes shared by Nguyen praised former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party while criticizing Democrats.

One directed at Vice President Kamala Harris accused her of gaining power by sleeping with “the right powerfully connected men.”

After her Facebook posts from 2020 became public, Jennie from (hashtag)RHOSLC has received a lot of backlash. pic.twitter.comNnysIqRw9l

Much of the content Nguyen shared focused on the Black Lives Matter movement and the assassination of George Floyd, which sparked nationwide protests.

She shared memes about the case that spread false information, including one about a pregnant woman Floyd was falsely accused of assaulting before his murder.

The RHOSLC star has also shared videos defending Asian business owners who have assaulted Black protesters and rioters, as well as anti-vaccination content.

Last but not least, Nguyen argued…

