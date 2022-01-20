Jennie Nguyen of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City apologizes for previous Facebook posts that were deemed “offensive” and “hurtful” in the wake of backlash.

Jennie Nguyen of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Apologizes for ‘Offensive’ and ‘Hurtful’ Past Facebook Posts After Backlash

Repentance.

Jennie Nguyen finally spoke out after receiving backlash for previous Facebook posts in which she allegedly made racist remarks during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests.

“I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today,” the 44-year-old Bravo personality wrote on Wednesday, January 19 via an Instagram statement.

“I thought I was speaking out against violence at the time, but I’ve since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were.”

After realizing she was causing more harm than good, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star claimed she “deactivated” that account “more than a year ago.”

“It’s why I keep trying to learn about different points of view,” she added.

“I sincerely apologize for the hurt caused by those posts.”

On Wednesday, the Vietnam native, who debuted on Season 2 of RHOSLC in 2021, was chastised after old posts from two years ago surfaced online.

During the riots and protests in 2020, many of the resurfaced messages allegedly from Nguyen’s account appeared to be promoting anti-Black Lives Matter posts.

The mother of three is accused of sharing and reposting racist memes and photos over a six-month period.

“BLM Thugs” and “Violent Gangs” were among the terms used by some.

She allegedly posted a meme of an elderly lady with what appeared to be stickers of her family members or children on the back windshield of her van in September 2020.

“No, that isn’t my family; that is the number of rioters I’ve hit!” read the caption.

“I’m sick of people saying cops need more training,” Nguyen allegedly wrote in another message sent that same month.

You had 18 years to teach your children that looting, stealing, setting buildings on fire, blocking traffic, lasering people’s eyes, overturning cars, destroying buildings, and attacking citizens are all bad things.

“Who was the one who failed?”

When the resurfaced messages were discovered, fans were outraged, and many demanded that Bravo fire her from the show.

Many of Nguyen’s supporters were still upset after she issued her apology on Wednesday, with one saying, “An apology should be as loud as the damage.”

“One season wonder,” said another fan.

“Lol, yeah, no thanks,” a third Instagram follower added.

Here, only genuine apologies are accepted….”

Bravo has been contacted by Us Weekly for comment.

