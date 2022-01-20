Jennie Nguyen, RHOSLC, Issues an Apology for “Offensive” Facebook Posts that Resurfaced

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jennie Nguyen apologized for the recently resurfaced and racially insensitive posts, calling them “offensive” and “hurtful.”

Her entire statement is available to read.

Jennie Nguyen has issued an apology for a series of “offensive” Facebook posts from the year 2020.

On Wednesday, Jan. 3, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star took to Instagram.

The racially insensitive posts, the majority of which were shared during the peak of the Black Lives Matter protests following the death of George Floyd, resurfaced on Twitter and Reddit on January 19th.

Nguyen wrote on Instagram, “I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today.”

“I thought I was speaking out against violence at the time, but I’ve since realized how offensive and hurtful my words were.”

“It’s why I deactivated that account over a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives other than my own,” she continued.

I regret those posts and apologize profusely for the distress they caused.”

Nguyen didn’t specify which posts she was referring to, but several of them criticized protestors, as captured in screengrabs by Page Six.

Running over “rioters” with a car was even made into a joke.

In September, Nguyen appears to have shared yet another.

“Hundreds of blacks are shot and many are killed (including children) by other blacks every week,” 2020 stated.

Rioters injured over a thousand officers, some permanently.

Every night, anarchists riot in major cities, destroying billions of dollars in private and public property.

And you still believe that police officers are the source of the problem?

You’re a moron.”

Meredith Marks, one of the other RHOSLC cast members, appeared to respond to the controversy by tweeting “Vile” late Wednesday night.

“Say more than that,” one person suggested, to which Meredith replied, “Not allowed rn but yes I have a lot more to say about many things.”

“I’ll do it.”

Meredith previously used social media to condemn her co-star Mary Cosby’s racially insensitive remarks about Nguyen.

Meanwhile, Nguyen spoke out on the show, telling Mary that her “slanted eyes” and “yellow” skin, as well as the fact that she imitated the Vietnamese-American’s accent, were offensive.

In the end, Mary expressed regret.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is a Bravo reality show that airs on Sundays at 9 p.m.

