Jennie Nguyen’s “blatantly racist” comments have left Heather Gay of RHOSLC “shocked.”

Heather Gay has spoken out against her RHOSLC co-star Jennie Nguyen’s resurfaced racial rhetoric after a slew of racially insensitive social media posts landed her in hot water.

Heather Gay is now a part of the discussion.

The founder of Beauty Lab (plus) Laser is the latest Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member to speak out against fellow cast member Jennie Nguyen’s racially insensitive social media posts from 2020.

“I can finally speak out today and say that I am deeply shocked, saddened, and disappointed by one of my fellow castmates’ blatantly racist and derogatory statements reshared and liked,” she wrote on Instagram in January.

“There can be no safe haven for hateful anti-black and violent rhetoric in this world.”

It is up to each of us to do anti-racism work and educate ourselves on other people’s experiences.”

The mother of three said she is “always learning” and hopes to use her public platform to “lead with love and empathy while condemning acts of ignorance and racism.”

“BLACK LIVES MATTER,” she concluded, “and I will never support or stand by anyone who claims otherwise.”

Following the death of George Floyd, several screengrabs from Nguyen’s now-defunct Facebook account went viral on Twitter and Reddit, many of which were critical of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Nguyen, 19, apologized for her “offensive” posts on Instagram.

On Instagram, Nguyen wrote, “I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today.”

“I thought I was speaking out against violence at the time, but I’ve since realized how offensive and hurtful my words were.”

“It’s why I deactivated that account over a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives other than my own,” she continued.

I regret those posts and am deeply sorry for the pain they caused.” Nguyen didn’t say which posts she was referring to, but several of them criticized protestors, and one even made a joke out of running over “rioters” with a car, as captured in screengrabs by Page Six.

Nguyen’s previous actions were criticized by a number of people, including Gay.

Jen Shah didn’t seem to believe her co-star’s most recent apology, either.

“Since a member of my RHOSLC cast has admitted to making those…

